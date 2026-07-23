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English NewsNewsIndiaParliament Face-Off: NDA, INDIA Bloc Stage Rival Protests As Congress Pushes For NEET Debate

Parliament Face-Off: NDA, INDIA Bloc Stage Rival Protests As Congress Pushes For NEET Debate

NDA and INDIA bloc MPs held rival protests in Parliament as Congress sought discussions on the NEET paper leak and anti-defection law.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 11:15 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NDA, INDIA bloc held parallel protests at Parliament's Makar Dwar.
  • NDA MPs protested against Congress during parliamentary proceedings.
  • INDIA bloc protested against government on various pressing issues.
  • Congress MP sought Rajya Sabha debate on anti-defection law.

Rival protests by the NDA and the INDIA bloc dominated proceedings inside Parliament on Thursday, with MPs from both sides gathering at Makar Dwar to press competing political narratives. The demonstrations unfolded alongside fresh attempts by Congress leaders to raise key issues in the Rajya Sabha, including the alleged NEET paper leak and reforms to the anti-defection law.

NDA, INDIA Bloc Hold Parallel Protests At Makar Dwar

Members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the INDIA bloc staged simultaneous protests at Makar Dwar within the Parliament complex, turning the entrance into the latest flashpoint in the ongoing political confrontation.

NDA MPs demonstrated against the Congress, while INDIA bloc lawmakers mounted a counter-protest, accusing the government over issues they have been consistently raising during the Monsoon Session. The competing demonstrations added to the charged atmosphere that has marked Parliament in recent days.

ALSO READ: Why Dharmendra Pradhan Is Not Resigning? Here's What Govt Thinks As NEET Protests Intensify

Manish Tewari Seeks Debate On Anti-Defection Law

Amid the political face-off, Congress MP Manish Tewari submitted a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha, calling for a detailed discussion on the anti-defection law.

Tewari urged the Chair to suspend the listed business to allow a comprehensive debate on the legislation governing defections by elected representatives, arguing that the issue merits immediate parliamentary attention.

The notice comes as the Opposition continues to press for discussions on a range of political and governance issues during the ongoing session.

Randeep Surjewala Demands Discussion On NEET Leak

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala also moved a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, seeking the suspension of the day's listed business to take up a discussion on the alleged NEET paper leak, police action against protesting students, and broader education reforms.

In his notice, Surjewala stated, "I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension."

Before You Go

Parliament NEET Row: BJP Accuses Congress of Avoiding NEET Debate, Highlights Fast-Track Court Decision

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the rival protests take place inside Parliament?

Rival protests by the NDA and INDIA bloc occurred at Makar Dwar within the Parliament complex. This location became a flashpoint for political confrontation.

Who participated in the parallel protests on Thursday?

Members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the INDIA bloc staged simultaneous protests. They pressed competing political narratives inside Parliament.

What issue did Congress MP Manish Tewari raise in the Rajya Sabha?

Manish Tewari submitted a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha. He called for a detailed discussion on the anti-defection law.

Why did Manish Tewari propose a debate on the anti-defection law?

Tewari argued that the anti-defection law merits immediate parliamentary attention. He urged the Chair to suspend business for a comprehensive debate on the legislation.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 11:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Parliament NDA BJP Congress INDIA Bloc
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