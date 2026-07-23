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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Deeply Saddened': Pooja Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Abhinav Sharma And More Back CJP Student Protest

'Deeply Saddened': Pooja Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Abhinav Sharma And More Back CJP Student Protest

Pooja Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Wamiqa Gabbi and several other film personalities have voiced support for students participating in the CJP-backed protest at Jantar Mantar.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Many Hindi film actors back Jantar Mantar student protest.
  • They showed solidarity through social media and in-person presence.
  • Pooja Bhatt, Chitrangda urged dialogue; Huma Qureshi attended.
  • Richa Chadha noted the protest has significantly expanded.

As the CJP-backed student protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar continues to gather attention, several well-known names from the Hindi film industry have publicly expressed solidarity with the students. From sharing messages on social media to joining the demonstration in person, actors including Pooja Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Chitrangda Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Brij Bhushan Dubey and Abhinav Sharma have voiced their support.

ALSO READ: As Rajkummar Rao Backs CJP Protest, Viral Screenshot Claims He Was ‘Pressured’ Into ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’ Song

Pooja Bhatt Calls For Empathy And Dialogue

Pooja Bhatt took to social media to express disappointment over the situation and urged authorities to respond with compassion.

She wrote, "Deeply saddened by the lack of administrative empathy shown towards Mumbai's students. Peaceful dissent should be met with dialogue, not detentions."

Chitrangda Singh Urges Authorities To Listen To Students

Actor Chitrangda Singh also extended her support, stressing the importance of hearing young voices during difficult times.

She said, "A nation cannot ask its youth to dream big and then be in silent when their dreams are in distress."

She further added, "Please listen to these students. Their concerns deserve dailogue, empathy and actions. Please don't let them lose faith in the systmem they come to you in despair of hope."

Brij Bhushan Dubey Joins The Chorus

Panchayat actor Brij Bhushan Dubey also spoke in support of the students and criticised any possibility of force being used against them.

He said, "If anyone of them is hit by the police, then the entire universe will not forgive them."

He also saluted the protesters and added, "Kids I am with you."

Richa Chadha Says The Protest Has Grown Bigger

Richa Chadha suggested that the movement has expanded be yond those who first initiated it.

She wrote, "The protest is now bigger than those who started it…Cockroach hi kya, haathi, sher, ghoda, gilehari, titli, chidiya sab aa gaye."

Wamiqa Gabbi Shares A Powerful Message

Wamiqa Gabbi posted a photograph from the protest on her social media account while expressing her support for the students.

She wrote, "Students are the greatest asset of nation."

ALSO READ: ‘Jantar Mantar Pe Kya Dekha?’ Rap On NEET Protest Takes The Internet By Storm

Abhinav Sharma Shares Video From The Protest

Actor Abhinav Sharma, known for Mismatched, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, shared a video of himself attending the protest.

Alongside the clip, he wrote, "My beautiful India and its incredible youth. It’s amazing what people full of love, passion and kindness can do. I’m humbled and inspired. Please show up and support in your own way, with love and light"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhinav (@abhinavsharma5)

Huma Qureshi Seen At The Protest

The official X account of the Cockroach Janta Party shared a video showing Huma Qureshi physically participating in the protest at Jantar Mantar. The actor was seen standing alongside demonstrators, adding her support to the ongoing movement.

With several actors using their platforms to amplify the students' concerns and some joining the protest in person, the demonstration has continued to receive support from members of the film fraternity.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Hindi film industry actors have expressed support for the student protest?

Pooja Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Chitrangda Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Brij Bhushan Dubey, Abhinav Sharma, and Janhvi Kapoor are among those who have voiced their support.

How have Bollywood actors shown their solidarity with the student protest?

Actors have shown support by sharing messages on social media, urging dialogue and empathy. Some, like Huma Qureshi and Abhinav Sharma, also joined the demonstration in person.

What was Pooja Bhatt's stance on the student protest?

Pooja Bhatt expressed disappointment over the lack of administrative empathy. She urged authorities to respond to peaceful dissent with dialogue, not detentions.

What message did Chitrangda Singh share regarding the student protest?

Chitrangda Singh stressed the importance of hearing young voices during difficult times. She urged authorities to listen to students, stating their concerns deserve dialogue, empathy, and action.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Richa Chadha Pooja Bhatt Huma Qureshi Delhi Protest Student Protest Mumbai Protest Bollywood Chitrangda Singh Wamiqa Gabbi ENtertainment News
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