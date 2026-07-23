Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Many Hindi film actors back Jantar Mantar student protest.

They showed solidarity through social media and in-person presence.

Pooja Bhatt, Chitrangda urged dialogue; Huma Qureshi attended.

Richa Chadha noted the protest has significantly expanded.

As the CJP-backed student protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar continues to gather attention, several well-known names from the Hindi film industry have publicly expressed solidarity with the students. From sharing messages on social media to joining the demonstration in person, actors including Pooja Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Chitrangda Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Brij Bhushan Dubey and Abhinav Sharma have voiced their support.

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Pooja Bhatt Calls For Empathy And Dialogue

Pooja Bhatt took to social media to express disappointment over the situation and urged authorities to respond with compassion.

She wrote, "Deeply saddened by the lack of administrative empathy shown towards Mumbai's students. Peaceful dissent should be met with dialogue, not detentions."

Deeply saddened by the lack of administrative empathy shown towards Mumbai's students. Peaceful dissent should be met with dialogue, not detentions. 🙏 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 22, 2026

Chitrangda Singh Urges Authorities To Listen To Students

Actor Chitrangda Singh also extended her support, stressing the importance of hearing young voices during difficult times.

She said, "A nation cannot ask its youth to dream big and then be in silent when their dreams are in distress."

She further added, "Please listen to these students. Their concerns deserve dailogue, empathy and actions. Please don't let them lose faith in the systmem they come to you in despair of hope."

Brij Bhushan Dubey Joins The Chorus

Panchayat actor Brij Bhushan Dubey also spoke in support of the students and criticised any possibility of force being used against them.

He said, "If anyone of them is hit by the police, then the entire universe will not forgive them."

He also saluted the protesters and added, "Kids I am with you."

Pradhan ji from Panchayat series has a message to @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/dQxVYIQqqQ — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) July 22, 2026

Richa Chadha Says The Protest Has Grown Bigger

Richa Chadha suggested that the movement has expanded be yond those who first initiated it.

She wrote, "The protest is now bigger than those who started it…Cockroach hi kya, haathi, sher, ghoda, gilehari, titli, chidiya sab aa gaye."

The protest is now bigger than those who started it… 🤌🏽



Cockroach hi kya, haathi, sher, ghoda, gilehari, titli, chidiya sab aa gaye ❤️ — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) July 22, 2026

Wamiqa Gabbi Shares A Powerful Message

Wamiqa Gabbi posted a photograph from the protest on her social media account while expressing her support for the students.

She wrote, "Students are the greatest asset of nation."

Students are the greatest asset of nation. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/FQnc0YDQ91 — Wamiqa Gabbi (@iWamiqaGabbi) July 22, 2026

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Abhinav Sharma Shares Video From The Protest

Actor Abhinav Sharma, known for Mismatched, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, shared a video of himself attending the protest.

Alongside the clip, he wrote, "My beautiful India and its incredible youth. It’s amazing what people full of love, passion and kindness can do. I’m humbled and inspired. Please show up and support in your own way, with love and light"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav (@abhinavsharma5)

Huma Qureshi Seen At The Protest

The official X account of the Cockroach Janta Party shared a video showing Huma Qureshi physically participating in the protest at Jantar Mantar. The actor was seen standing alongside demonstrators, adding her support to the ongoing movement.

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi shows up at Jantar Mantar in solidarity with the peaceful protesters.



This is a people’s movement, and we must all unite to fight for justice and accountability. pic.twitter.com/xl2am7CFLX — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 23, 2026

With several actors using their platforms to amplify the students' concerns and some joining the protest in person, the demonstration has continued to receive support from members of the film fraternity.