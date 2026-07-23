Dipke Falls Sick, Says 'Need A Few Hours Of Rest To Recover'

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday appealed to protesters to excuse his absence from Jantar Mantar if he is unable to attend during the day, saying he is suffering from high fever and body pain.

In a post on X, Dipke wrote, "I have been running a fever and experiencing body pain for the past few days, but I have been managing with painkillers. If you don't see me at Jantar Mantar today, please forgive me. I need a few hours of rest to recover. I will be back at the protest site by the evening."

CJP Alleges Internet Services Shut

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party alleged that internet services had been suspended in the Jantar Mantar area, where its supporters have been staging a sit-in for the past several weeks.

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Questioning the move, the party asked whether the government was preparing for another police action against the protesters.

The allegation comes at a time when the party's leader continues to remain associated with the agitation despite his illness. There has been no official statement from the government or the administration on the alleged internet disruption.

Dipke Leading Protest Since June 20

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, has been leading the protest at Jantar Mantar since June 20.

Since arriving in Delhi from the United States, he has remained actively involved in the agitation. According to the party, Dipke has had little opportunity to rest because of his continuous engagements at the protest site, including meeting political leaders, coordinating with the team and managing other organisational responsibilities amid large crowds and round-the-clock activity.

In an earlier post, Dipke appealed to police and paramilitary personnel deployed at the protest site not to use force against demonstrators.

Also Read: 19-Year-Old May Lose Sight In Right Eye After Pellet-Like Gun Injury At Jantar Mantar Protest

He urged security personnel not to carry out orders involving action against what he described as peaceful protesters and instead stand with the people.

Dipke also said the movement would continue on the path of peace and non-violence.