Govt To Set Up Fast-Track Courts For Paper Leak Cases: PM Modi As CJP Protest Intensifies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the Centre will set up fast-track courts for paper leak cases amid huge Cockroach Janta Party protests at the Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak. In a post on X, he wrote, "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks."

Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!



We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this… July 23, 2026

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PM Modi added that he has directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. "This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," he added.