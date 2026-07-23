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English NewsNewsIndiaGovt To Set Up Fast-Track Courts For Paper Leak Cases: PM Modi As CJP Protest Intensifies

Govt To Set Up Fast-Track Courts For Paper Leak Cases: PM Modi As CJP Protest Intensifies

PM Modi added that he has directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 09:26 AM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the Centre will set up fast-track courts for paper leak cases amid huge Cockroach Janta Party protests at the Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak. In a post on X, he wrote, "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks."

Also Read: Delhi Pulls Women's Safety Poster Cop From Protest Duty Amid Row Over Slapping Woman At Jantar Mantar

PM Modi added that he has directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. "This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," he added.

Before You Go

NEET Political Row: Rahul Gandhi To Address Press Conference On Paper Leak And Parliament Standoff

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 09:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
PM Narendra Modi Sonam Wangchuk PM Narendra Modi CJP Protest NEET Tow
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