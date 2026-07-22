Nadda Responds To Rahul Gandhi’s ‘150 Paper Leaks’ Charge, Says Govt Will Investigate

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gandhi detailed student distress, 7.5 crore affected families.

The Centre has said it will examine Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claim that around 150 examination paper leaks have occurred over the past decade, with Union Health Minister JP Nadda stating that the government would investigate the matter and place the facts before the country. Responding to Gandhi’s allegations, Nadda also accused the Leader of the Opposition of presenting a selective narrative, even as the Congress MP described India’s education system as “rigged” and blamed repeated paper leaks for causing widespread distress among students.

Govt Says Facts Will Be Verified

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, JP Nadda said the allegations regarding approximately 150 examination paper leaks were a matter for investigation and assured that the government would establish the facts.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Health Minister JP Nadda says, "Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, gave a presentation and in that presentation, he discussed approximately 150 paper leaks. This is a matter of investigation, and the government, being a responsible government, will… pic.twitter.com/oSkpOHTJPs — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2026

“Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi gave a presentation and in that presentation, he discussed approximately 150 paper leaks. This is a matter of investigation, and the government, being a responsible government, will undoubtedly investigate and present the truth to the public and the nation,” Nadda said.

He also accused Gandhi of being selective in presenting the issue, suggesting that the Congress leader had highlighted only certain aspects while ignoring others.

Also Read: 'Dharmendra Pradhan Not Capable Of Being Education Minister': Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At Govt

Rahul Gandhi Calls Education System ‘Rigged’

Speaking earlier, Gandhi alleged that India’s education system had become a “rigged system”, insisting there was sufficient evidence to support the charge.

He claimed that 152 examination papers had been leaked over the last 10 years, averaging nearly one leak every month. According to him, each leak forces lakhs of students to prepare for examinations all over again, placing immense mental and financial strain on families.

Gandhi further alleged that around 7.5 crore students and their families had been affected, with those from middle-class and economically weaker backgrounds bearing the brunt of the problem.

He also claimed that despite the repeated incidents, not a single conviction had been secured in connection with the alleged paper leaks over the past decade.

“The country's students are under immense stress,” Gandhi said, arguing that repeated paper leaks were damaging one of India’s most valuable assets, its education system, and disrupting the futures of millions of aspirants.

Also Read: 'Education System Is Rigged': Rahul Claims 152 Paper Leaks In 10 Years, Not One Person Punished