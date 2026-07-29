US, Saudi Forces Strike Iran-Backed Groups In Iraq After Drone Attacks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US, Saudi conducted joint strikes against Iran-aligned groups in Iraq.

The precision strikes followed over 30 drone attacks on US forces.

CENTCOM warns Iran's IRGC to cease attacks or face more action.

The United States and Saudi Arabia have carried out joint precision strikes against Iran-aligned militant groups in Iraq, the US military said on Tuesday, escalating tensions with Tehran-backed forces in the region.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American and Saudi forces conducted the strikes on July 28 against groups allegedly directed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to target US troops and Saudi energy infrastructure.

The strikes came after more than 30 drone attacks allegedly directed by the IRGC over the previous 72 hours. US and Saudi fighter jets targeted multiple weapons and logistics facilities in eastern Iraq, according to CENTCOM.

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US Says Drone Attacks Failed

CENTCOM said the attacks aimed at US forces were unsuccessful. The command described the latest strikes as a response to what it called attacks by Iran-aligned groups operating in Iraq.

“U.S. Central Command and the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces conducted precision strikes in Iraq, July 28,” CENTCOM said in a statement, adding that the targets were Iran-aligned groups allegedly directed by the IRGC to attack US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.

The US military did not provide further details on casualties or the extent of damage caused by the strikes. The operation, however, marks a direct military response to a series of attacks attributed by Washington to Iran-backed groups.

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More Than 600 Attacks Reported Since February

CENTCOM said Iran-aligned groups in Iraq had carried out more than 600 “attempted attacks” against US citizens and facilities between February and April.

The US command has previously faced threats from Iran-backed armed groups operating across the region, particularly amid wider tensions involving Washington and Tehran.

In its latest statement, CENTCOM warned that the IRGC and groups it described as its terrorist proxies must stop attacks against US interests or face further American military action.