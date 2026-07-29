PoJK Woman Pleads For India's Help, Alleges Pakistani Forces Are 'Killing Us And Our Children'

A video purportedly showing a woman from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) appealing for India's help has gone viral on social media amid reports of escalating violence in the region.

In the video, the woman alleges that Pakistani security forces are carrying out a violent crackdown on civilians.

A Kashmiri woman from PoJK (Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir):



"Pakistan's forces are killing us and our children in a brutal massacre. The land of PoJK has been stained red with blood. India, please help us, for Allah's sake." pic.twitter.com/axBhRgMvSG — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) July 28, 2026

"Pakistan's forces are killing us and our children in a brutal massacre. The land of PoJK has been stained red with blood. India, please help us, for Allah's sake," she says in the video.

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The authenticity of the video and the woman's claims could not be independently verified. The viral appeal comes amid reports of widespread violence and heavy firing in parts of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

According to reports, Pakistani Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel have allegedly opened fire on protesters in Mirpur and Rawalakot over the past 48 hours. The reports claim that at least 24 unarmed civilians have been killed in the latest incidents, taking the overall reported death toll since June 7 to 98.

Protesters Allegedly Came Under Fire

According to the reports, the latest violence began when a convoy of around 40 to 50 protesters on motorcycles was travelling towards Rawalakot as part of a larger march to Muzaffarabad.

As the group entered the Mirpur market area, Pakistani Rangers allegedly opened fire without warning. The reports claim that three protesters were killed on the spot and several others sustained serious injuries. A second round of firing later reportedly left two more people dead in Mirpur.

Hospital Access Allegedly Restricted

The reports further allege that the bodies of those killed have been kept at the District Headquarters Hospital in Mirpur and that family members have been prevented from claiming the bodies or visiting injured relatives.

In Rawalakot, protesters have claimed that security forces took control of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), forcing injured demonstrators to receive treatment at makeshift medical facilities.

Demonstrations Continue

According to the reports, the death toll in Rawalakot has risen to 19 following continuous firing. Protesters have also alleged that Pakistani security forces dug trenches, erected sandbag bunkers and blocked roads leading to Muzaffarabad in an effort to halt the march.

The reports further claim that despite the crackdown, an estimated 250,000 protesters continue to march towards Muzaffarabad.

ABP Live could not independently verify the claims regarding the alleged casualties, the viral video or the events described in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.