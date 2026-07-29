India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldPoJK Woman Pleads For India's Help, Alleges Pakistani Forces Are 'Killing Us And Our Children'

PoJK Woman Pleads For India's Help, Alleges Pakistani Forces Are 'Killing Us And Our Children'

The authenticity of the video and the woman's claims could not be independently verified. The viral appeal comes amid reports of widespread violence and heavy firing in parts of PoJK.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 10:23 AM (IST)

A video purportedly showing a woman from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) appealing for India's help has gone viral on social media amid reports of escalating violence in the region.

In the video, the woman alleges that Pakistani security forces are carrying out a violent crackdown on civilians.

"Pakistan's forces are killing us and our children in a brutal massacre. The land of PoJK has been stained red with blood. India, please help us, for Allah's sake," she says in the video.

Also Read: Cloudbursts Trigger Flash Floods In Parts Of Kashmir; No Casualties Reported

The authenticity of the video and the woman's claims could not be independently verified. The viral appeal comes amid reports of widespread violence and heavy firing in parts of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

According to reports, Pakistani Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel have allegedly opened fire on protesters in Mirpur and Rawalakot over the past 48 hours. The reports claim that at least 24 unarmed civilians have been killed in the latest incidents, taking the overall reported death toll since June 7 to 98.

Protesters Allegedly Came Under Fire

According to the reports, the latest violence began when a convoy of around 40 to 50 protesters on motorcycles was travelling towards Rawalakot as part of a larger march to Muzaffarabad.

As the group entered the Mirpur market area, Pakistani Rangers allegedly opened fire without warning. The reports claim that three protesters were killed on the spot and several others sustained serious injuries. A second round of firing later reportedly left two more people dead in Mirpur.

Hospital Access Allegedly Restricted

The reports further allege that the bodies of those killed have been kept at the District Headquarters Hospital in Mirpur and that family members have been prevented from claiming the bodies or visiting injured relatives.

In Rawalakot, protesters have claimed that security forces took control of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), forcing injured demonstrators to receive treatment at makeshift medical facilities.

Demonstrations Continue

According to the reports, the death toll in Rawalakot has risen to 19 following continuous firing. Protesters have also alleged that Pakistani security forces dug trenches, erected sandbag bunkers and blocked roads leading to Muzaffarabad in an effort to halt the march.

The reports further claim that despite the crackdown, an estimated 250,000 protesters continue to march towards Muzaffarabad.

ABP Live could not independently verify the claims regarding the alleged casualties, the viral video or the events described in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Before You Go

Weather Disaster: Cloudbursts, Floods and Landslides Trigger Crisis Across Kashmir and Eastern India

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 29 Jul 2026 10:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Kashmir Pakistan PoJK
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
PoJK Woman Pleads For India's Help, Alleges Pakistani Forces Are 'Killing Us And Our Children'
PoJK Woman Pleads For India's Help, Alleges Pakistani Forces Are 'Killing Us And Our Children'
World
Green Card Relief For Indians? New US Bill Could Cut 15-Year Wait For H-1B Visa Holders
Green Card Relief For Indians? New US Bill Could Cut 15-Year Wait For H-1B Visa Holders
World
13 Indian Sailors Trapped In Ukraine Port As Drone, Missile Attacks Intensify
13 Indian Sailors Trapped In Ukraine Port As Drone, Missile Attacks Intensify
World
India Faces 100% US Tariff Risk As Senate Advances Russia Sanctions Bill
India Faces 100% US Tariff Risk As Senate Advances Russia Sanctions Bill
Advertisement

Videos

Weather Disaster: Cloudbursts, Floods and Landslides Trigger Crisis Across Kashmir and Eastern India
NEET Update: CBI Files Chargesheet Against 13 Accused in NEET Paper Leak Case
Parliament Update: Lok Sabha Continues Debate on Anti-Paper Leak Bill 2026
Parliament War: Anti-Paper Leak Bill Debate: Government and Opposition Clash Over Exam Reforms
Monsoon Crisis: Relentless Monsoon Triggers Floods, Rescues and Tragedies Across India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget