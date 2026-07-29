Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Influencer Sharda Singh mocked RAF officers in protest video.

Singh apologized, citing swift deletion and meme page circulation.

Her apology drew further criticism, seen as playing victim card.

Instagram influencer Sharda Singh has landed in the middle of a social media storm after a video film during the CJP-led protests at Jantar Mantar went viral. The clip, recorded while Rapid Action Force were deployed to manage crowds during demonstrations demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET exam controversy, drew sharp criticism. Social media users slammed her for disrespecting the security personnel. Although Singh later issued an emotional apology, her explanation has sparked fresh debate across social media.

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Viral Video Triggers Widespread Criticism

The controversy stems from a video recorded during the CJP protests, which took place from June until late July 2026 at Jantar Mantar. In the clip, Singh appeared to mock the officers stationed at the protest site while referring to cleaning products.

In the video, the influencer says, "Neela toilet ke liye aur lal bathroom ke liye," while wearing a red-coloured T-shirt.

The clip spread rapidly across social media, with many users condemning the remarks as disrespectful towards the Rapid Action Force officers who had been deployed for crowd management.

🚨 She is a so-called Instagram influencer Shardha Singh with over 375K followers on Instagram.



She was making fun of RPF officers during the CJP protest, and now she has started playing the victim card. pic.twitter.com/utx7hOLN0O — TEJASH 🚩 (@Tejashyy) July 29, 2026

Shardha Singh Issues An Apology

Following the backlash, Singh uploaded a video apologising for her remarks and said she realised her mistake soon after posting the original clip.

She said, "I had made a video for the army personnel in which I said, 'Blue for the toilet and red for the bathroom,' which I know was very wrong. I have come here to clarify one thing: I deleted the video after an hour."

She further added, "First of all, I want to apologise to the army personnel. I am not here because I was pressured by anyone, because I read someone's comment, or because someone told me to do so. I realised it myself."

Explaining why the clip continued to circulate, Singh claimed she had removed the video shortly after uploading it but alleged that several meme pages had already downloaded and reshared it.

She said, "I never thought it would circulate this widely. Even after I deleted it, I noticed that some major pages had downloaded the video and started circulating it. I contacted those page owners and asked them to delete it because I know I made a mistake. But they told me they had been paid to keep it up, so they would not delete it. They dragged my entire family into it as well. Today, people are abusing not only me but also my family."

'Who Gave You The Right?'

Singh also acknowledged making a mistake but argued that the online abuse directed at her and her family had crossed the line.

She continued, "I know I made a mistake, but it wasn't such a huge mistake that you should abuse me with such vile language. Who gave you the right to do that? If you're trying to make me understand my mistake, explain it to me respectfully, and I'll understand. First, you need to learn some manners yourself before coming to teach me."

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Social Media Reacts To The Apology

As the video continued to gain traction online during the CJP protests, users across social media criticised both the original remarks and Singh's response.

One user commented, "She is now playing victim card."

Another wrote, "How do girls like these become so audacious to speak such things about our police forces despite having such face?"

Another comment read, "You reap what you sow. Public ridicule invites public accountability."