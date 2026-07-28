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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesVijay's Jana Nayagan To Add 6 Deleted Scenes Next Week, Confirms Director H Vinoth

Vijay's Jana Nayagan To Add 6 Deleted Scenes Next Week, Confirms Director H Vinoth

Jana Nayagan director H Vinoth has confirmed that six deleted scenes from Vijay's final film will be added soon. Here's what was removed and the latest box office update.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 08:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Director H Vinoth announced six deleted scenes for the film.
  • He cut fun, action, emotional scenes due to production planning.
  • These deleted sequences are expected to be released next week.
  • Jana Nayagan's worldwide gross collection reached Rs 233.24 crore.

Vijay's Jana Nayagan continues to dominate conversations following its theatrical release on July 23. The film, directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana, has drawn widespread attention not only for its box office performance but also because it marks Vijay's final film before fully focusing on his political journey. Now, the director has shared a fresh update that has excited fans, revealing that six deleted scenes are set to be added to the film.

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H Vinoth Reveals Six Deleted Scenes Will Be Released

Speaking at a Jana Nayagan success celebration held in Chennai on Monday, H Vinoth talked about the filmmaking process and revealed that six scenes were removed before the film's release. During his conversation with the event's host, he said the deleted portions are expected to be added as early as next week.

When asked about the nature of the removed scenes, the director explained, "Two were fun scenes, two were action sequences, and the remaining two were emotional scenes."

Vinoth also addressed why the sequences did not make it into the final theatrical cut, saying, " It was part of the production planning. In the end, we went ahead with what was decided. As the director and producer, we had to make the final call."

Responding to a question on whether audiences could expect the scenes to be included later, he confirmed, "Yes, they’re ready. We’ll hand them over, and they’ll likely start releasing them next week."

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Jana Nayagan Continues Its Box Office Run

Jana Nayagan recorded a Day 5 net collection of Rs 10.15 crore, reflecting a 68.3% decline from the previous day's Rs 32.00 crore.

The film earned Rs 10.15 crore net across 10,436 shows on its fifth day, taking its total India gross collection to Rs 157.74 crore, while the India net collection has reached Rs 134.90 crore.

In overseas markets, the film added Rs 4.00 crore on Day 5, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 75.50 crore. With this, Jana Nayagan has amassed a worldwide gross collection of Rs 233.24 crore so far.

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 08:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay H Vinoth South Cinema ENtertainment News Jana Nayagan
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