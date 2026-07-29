13 Indian Sailors Trapped In Ukraine Port As Drone, Missile Attacks Intensify

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Thirteen Indian sailors trapped in Ukraine, union urges evacuation.

Union video confirms port attacks; Black Sea threats escalate.

Past attacks killed Indian sailors, prompting government advisories.

The lives of 13 Indian sailors aboard a merchant vessel stranded at Ukraine’s Chornomorsk port are reportedly at risk amid continuing drone and missile attacks in the Russia-Ukraine war. The Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI) has urged the Centre, the vessel’s owners and other concerned authorities to intervene immediately and ensure the safe evacuation of the crew.

According to the union, the MV AMIR1 is currently stuck at Chornomorsk, a key port on Ukraine’s southern coast. The vessel has a 15-member crew, including 13 Indian sailors, and remains in what FSUI described as an active conflict zone.

The union said the danger to the sailors is increasing with each passing day as attacks continue around the port. It has appealed for urgent steps to bring the crew to safety before the vessel, or those aboard it, come under direct attack.

ALSO READ | India Faces 100% US Tariff Risk As Senate Advances Russia Sanctions Bill

FSUI Shares Video Showing Smoke Near Port

FSUI has also released a video recorded from the vessel, which reportedly shows thick smoke rising near the port. The union said the footage underlines the seriousness of the situation and called for the crew to be evacuated as soon as possible.

According to the organisation, the sailors aboard the MV AMIR1 are living under extremely dangerous conditions, with drone and missile attacks reportedly taking place in the vicinity of the ship.

FSUI said the crew remains under constant fear of a direct strike and is deeply concerned about its safety. The union has therefore called for immediate intervention by the Indian government, the ship’s owners and other authorities involved in the vessel’s operations.

Urgent Appeal | M.V. AMIR1

M.V. AMIR1, currently at Ukrainian port Chornomorsk with 15 crew on board, including 13 Indian seafarers, is trapped in a terrible and life-threatening situation.

Repeated drone and missile attacks are being attempted in the immediate vicinity of the… pic.twitter.com/tIIwuC9Mdk — FSUI (@FSUIINDIA) July 28, 2026

Merchant Ships Face Growing Threat In Black Sea

The latest incident comes amid a series of attacks involving merchant vessels operating near Ukraine’s southern coast. A day earlier, India had summoned Ukraine’s ambassador following an attack on the MV OMORFI near Odesa, where four Indian crew members were reportedly aboard. One Indian sailor was killed in that attack.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs had strongly condemned the incident, warning that attacks on commercial vessels pose a serious threat to maritime security, freedom of navigation and global trade.

The ministry also called on Ukraine to ensure that civilian merchant ships are not targeted during military operations.

ALSO READ | US, Saudi Forces Strike Iran-Backed Groups In Iraq After Drone Attacks

Indian Sailors Killed, Missing In Earlier Attacks

The MV AMIR1 incident is not the first time Indian sailors have been caught up in attacks on commercial vessels near Ukrainian ports.

Last week, the MV AGN RAGNAR was attacked near Odesa while four Indians were aboard. Two of them were rescued safely, while two others remain missing and efforts to locate them are continuing.

Earlier this month, the MV Golden Leo was also attacked near Odesa. The incident reportedly killed 10 crew members, including four Indian citizens. Following the attack, the Indian government summoned Russia’s chargé d’affaires and expressed serious concern over the safety of Indian sailors working in the conflict zone.

India Had Already Issued Black Sea Advisory

The latest incidents have renewed concerns over the safety of merchant crews operating in the Black Sea as the Russia-Ukraine war continues. Ports such as Odesa and Chornomorsk remain important hubs for cargo movement, but repeated drone and missile attacks have left civilian crews exposed to prolonged danger.

Indian sailors working on commercial vessels in the region can remain aboard ships for days while attacks continue nearby, according to the concerns raised by FSUI.

Amid the escalating risks, the Ministry of External Affairs had already advised Indian citizens to carefully assess the security situation before accepting employment on merchant vessels operating in or passing through the Black Sea region.

The ministry had warned that commercial vessels operating in the area are not immune from the threat of attacks, despite being civilian ships.

Before You Go Political Twist: Sharad Pawar Rejects NCP Merger Buzz, Says No Question of Reuniting Factions