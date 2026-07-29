Is Dipke Getting Married? Proposals Pour In For CJP Founder, But Here's What His Mother Says

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prominent activist, unwell, mother defers immediate marriage discussions.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke remains at the centre of a standoff with the Centre over the withdrawal of FIRs against students, however, the 30-year-old activist appears to be putting another major decision on hold, marriage.

According to his mother, Anita Dipke, the family has been receiving marriage proposals for nearly two years. But despite the growing interest, her son has made it clear that he wants to become financially independent before settling down.

“We have been getting proposals for the last two years,” Anita told news agency PTI, adding that the proposals began well before Dipke became a prominent face of the nationwide agitation over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination.

Dipke Prioritising Financial Independence

Anita said Dipke has consistently told the family that he wants to complete his studies and earn for himself before considering marriage.

“He told us, ‘Let me earn something after finishing my studies. Otherwise, how will I get married?’” she said.

Although Anita told her son that the family had enough money, Dipke reportedly insisted that he wanted to establish himself financially. His mother also described him as someone who would not seek anything beyond clothes for his wedding.

The family’s wishes, however, appear to have taken a back seat for now. Anita said she has not recently discussed marriage with her son and does not intend to bring up the subject immediately.

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From Online Activist To Face Of NEET Protests

Dipke arrived in New Delhi from Boston on June 6, 2026, when he was largely known as an online activist. Within weeks, however, he became one of the prominent faces of nationwide student protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination.

The agitation eventually culminated in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, which had been among the key demands raised by protesters.

Although the agitation has since ended, Dipke has remained in the public spotlight amid his continuing standoff with the Centre over the demand for withdrawal of FIRs against students. His personal life has now also attracted attention.

‘Every Parent Wants Their Child To Get Married’

Asked whether she wanted her son to marry, Anita said her wish was no different from that of other parents.

“Every parent wants their child to get married. I feel the same way,” she said.

At the same time, she made it clear that the final decision would be Dipke’s. She said the two have not spoken about marriage recently, partly because he has little time to talk.

“We haven’t discussed anything. He doesn’t even get much time to talk. We speak over video calls, mostly about his health. He talks for half an hour and then goes to sleep,” Anita said.

She added that Dipke is currently unwell and that she has advised him to rest before returning home.

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No Prospective Bride Yet, Mother Says

Despite the steady stream of proposals, Anita said she has not met or spoken to any prospective bride and does not know whether her son has anyone in mind.

“I haven’t seen any girl. He hasn’t told me anything,” she said.

For now, she plans to give her son time to recover rather than press him about marriage. Anita said she would not raise the subject for at least a month after he returns home.

“I won’t discuss marriage with him for at least a month. Let him recover first,” she said.

Still, Anita said she hopes to see her son married because she worries about his future and wants him to have a family of his own. With his cousins now married, she said she feels it may also be time for Dipke to settle down.

“His cousins are all married now, so I also feel he should get married,” she said.