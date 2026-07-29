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English NewsNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi Applauds Gen-Z Protest In Addresses To Lok Sabha Over NEET Paper Leak Row

Rahul Gandhi Applauds Gen-Z Protest In Addresses To Lok Sabha Over NEET Paper Leak Row

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 01:01 PM (IST)

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi praised the Gen Z for their protest as he addressed the Lok Sabha over the NEET paper leak row.

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LOK SABHA DEBATE: Opposition Questions NTA Over Paper Leak Issue, Demands Major Exam Reforms

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About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
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