Explorer
Rahul Gandhi Applauds Gen-Z Protest In Addresses To Lok Sabha Over NEET Paper Leak Row
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi praised the Gen Z for their protest as he addressed the Lok Sabha over the NEET paper leak row.
Before You Go
LOK SABHA DEBATE: Opposition Questions NTA Over Paper Leak Issue, Demands Major Exam Reforms
Top Headlines
India
Gen Z Farmers' Protest Reaches Bhopal, Protesters March Towards CM Residence
India
Rahul Gandhi Applauds Gen-Z Protest In Addresses To Lok Sabha Over NEET Paper Leak Row
India
NSA Ajit Doval Reaches Parliament Amid Monsoon Session, Sparks Buzz
India
Is Dipke Getting Married? Proposals Pour In For CJP Founder, But Here's What His Mother Says
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion