Following the backlash over her Instagram Story, in which she labelled “young Hindu girls” as “generation gutter”, the actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has released a video statement defending her remarks. She claimed that the media is “ganging up” on her and insisted that there is nothing wrong with expecting women to uphold dignity and discipline.

‘Gen Z Should Reject This Kind Of Feminism’: Kangana

Sharing a video statement on Instagram, Kangana wrote, “Taking inspiration from our PM ji and posting a selfie video. Do let me know your thoughts about my thoughts. Also Guru Purnima ki hardik shubhkamnaein.”

In the video, Kangana argued that living in a society comes with responsibilities and that personal freedom has its limits. “Hello friends, I am making this reel for my friends in the media. I had objected to some protesters who were displaying unethical behaviour on the streets, in front of children, elders, and women. We do not accept this in our society. We do not want our children to be sexualised before their time, and we will not allow such behaviour to be normalised. Because of this, the media is ganging up against me.”

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She went on to say that she has consistently praised the country’s youth and congratulated NEET students for their achievements, accusing sections of the media of presenting only one side of the story.

“But for a few followers, comments, and likes, sections of the media have sold themselves. I also see some feminists and news anchors doing entire bulletins asking why women should bear the burden of dignity or discipline. They say millennial women had too much pressure to be dignified and disciplined, so why should this generation have that burden?” she said, before asking, “Excuse me. Will you teach this to your own daughter?”

The 40-year-old further stressed that discipline and personal boundaries are essential for living in society.

“Living with discipline and within certain boundaries is not optional. Everyone likes to give speeches, but if you want to live in society, you must live according to the Constitution. Your freedom ends where my nose and ears begin. You can say whatever you want inside your room, but once you step outside, you cannot abuse me. Even if you have no regard for my parents or the children in my family, that does not mean you can insult them on the streets or harm their dignity.”

Kangana also argued that respecting boundaries is a matter of “basic civic sense” and urged Gen Z to reject such “feminism”, claiming it would ultimately harm their future.

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“Just as I worship my God and respect my leaders, many people see the Prime Minister as a leader, a friend, a family member, or even as an inspiration. You cannot deliberately hurt people’s sentiments. That is not being cool; it is basic civic sense. If you do not understand that, you will have to learn it. Do not get influenced by this kind of feminism. Do not ruin your life. You may display such behaviour inside your room, but outside you must live with dignity. Otherwise, you will be thrown out of workplaces, you will struggle to maintain relationships, and even your family members will not tolerate such behaviour. That path only leads to darkness.”

She further said that people should strive to evolve rather than regress into what she described as “animalistic tendencies”.

“Science says the purpose of human life is evolution, and our scriptures say we should strive for the highest evolution as human beings. But this feminism is teaching you to become animalistic. It encourages you to display uncontrolled, animal-like tendencies that can even land you in jail. You must decide who is guiding you and who is showing you the right path. I will continue to say what I have learned from my elders and my gurus: we have been given this life to evolve, not to regress into animalistic tendencies. So please evolve.”

Kangana concluded the video by extending her wishes to everyone on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

What Has Kangana Said?

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kangana Ranaut labelled Gen Z, Gen Alpha and younger generations as “generation gutter”. She also criticised what she described as the growing trend among “young Hindu women” to emulate the lifestyles of independent career women without, in her view, earning that independence or taking responsibility for it.

“Most appalling is the behaviour of young Hindu women, who want to imitate the lives of independent career women, without earning that freedom. Women who are truly independent make rebellious choices, bold opinions.”

She went on to criticise what she called the “new generation of so-called westernised Indian women”, describing them as “ugly” and “corrupt” and claiming they were not even fit to become “homemakers”.

“I call them generation gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies, but they are so ugly and corrupt that they can’t be homemakers either, but they proudly flaunt their freedom to have drugs, drinks or endless body counts and shamelessly live off their parents’ earnings and constantly fight to live independent lives without actually being independent. Gentle reminder, independent life needs to be earned. If you try to live independently without accountability, you are just a distorted entity. Gutter chap.”

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Defends ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark For Hindu Gen Z Girls: ‘Daughters Used Vulgar Language’

Kangana later defended her remarks while speaking to reporters outside Parliament. Referring to the student protests, she claimed that “daughters were speaking in vulgar language” and argued that such behaviour was unacceptable in Indian society.

“Our 75-year-old Prime Minister was targeted, and filthy abuse was hurled at his late mother. We, too, have participated in student protests. But what kind of students are these, and what kind of obscene language are they using? In what way do they resemble students?” she said, before adding, “If these individuals need Supreme Court lawyers or legal counsel in the future, will their parents be able to afford it? They do not have the means to afford it themselves.”

She further said, “We have been building our careers since the age of 16. We have never been a burden on our parents. We know how conservative our parents are. We know what our Indian society is like. Their daughters are speaking in such vulgar language. What kind of respect will they have in society? What kind of adverse situations will they have to face?”

CJP Reacts To Kangana’s ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which organised the student protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, has strongly criticised Kangana’s remarks. The party said that if even members of her own political party do not take her seriously, there is little reason for others to do so.

“Who even takes her seriously?” CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke told ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: When asked if he would start fresh agitation, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "We will do it very soon. If the Government does not agree, does not mend ways, we will have to do it."



On BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's statement on Gen Z, he says, "Who even takes her… pic.twitter.com/JAfLq0Yywt — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2026

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Earlier, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das had also responded to Kangana’s comments.

“Even members of her own party don’t pay much heed to Kangana Ranaut or take her seriously, so why should we? I don’t think anyone in Gen Z, Gen Alpha, or any younger generation takes her seriously or listens to what she says,” he said.

Das also referred to a video from Kangana’s visit to her Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh, saying it “speaks volumes about her own seriousness” as a politician.





