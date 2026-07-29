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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesVishal Dadlani’s Cryptic Post Amid Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark About Gen Z: ‘You Earned The Gaalis, My Fraand’

Vishal Dadlani’s Cryptic Post Amid Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark About Gen Z: ‘You Earned The Gaalis, My Fraand’

Following Kangana Ranaut’s “generation gutter” remark, Vishal Dadlani shared a cryptic Instagram post defending the language used by students protesting at Jantar Mantar.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 01:11 PM (IST)

Vishal Dadlani has weighed in on the growing controversy surrounding Kangana Ranaut’s remarks about young women, defending the harsh language used by student protesters at Jantar Mantar. His comments came in direct response to Ranaut’s description of “young Hindu women” who she labelled as “generation gutter”.

Dadlani’s Cryptic Instagram Post

Taking to Instagram, Dadlani pushed back against criticism of the protesters’ language by pointing to what he described as the violence they had faced - describing them as having been struck, targeted with stones, subjected to tear gas, and hit by pellet guns. He argued that anyone questioning their choice of words needed to first reckon with how they were treated. 

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“Bad Language!? You beat kids in the street. Pelted rocks at them, and blamed them! SHOT at them. Tear-gassed them. Pellet-gunned their f****** faces. YOUR bhaade-ke-goons are going around threatening and beating them even now!” wrote Vishal Dadlani on Instagram, before adding, “You earned the gaalis, my ‘fraand’,” he said on Instagram. 

He didn’t stop there. In his post’s caption, Dadlani took a further swipe, suggesting that paid publicity efforts and influencer-driven campaigns only undermine credibility rather than help it. 

“Oh, and….Running paid story-campaigns and influencer campaigns only makes you look more pathetic.” Along with it, he dropped a laughing emoji.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

Kangana’s ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark

The controversy traces back to an Instagram Story posted by Ranaut, in which she expressed discomfort with young Hindu women adopting the trappings of independence without, in her view, having earned it.

“Most appalling is the behaviour of young Hindu women, who want to imitate the lives of independent career women, without earning that freedom. Women who are truly independent make rebellious choices, bold opinions.”

She contrasted this with what she considers genuine independence - women who make bold, unconventional life choices and take full responsibility for them.

“Here is a new generation of so-called westernised Indian women.”

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Ranaut went on to dismiss this generation of women in strikingly harsh terms, suggesting many lack academic accomplishment and are, in her words, too “ugly” to even become homemakers. 

“I call them generation gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies, but they are so ugly and corrupt that they can’t be homemakers either, but they proudly flaunt their freedom to have drugs, drinks or endless body counts and shamelessly live off their parents’ earnings and constantly fight to live independent lives without actually being independent. Gentle reminder, independent life needs to be earned. If you try to live independently without accountability, you are just a distorted entity. Gutter chap.” 

Ranaut Doubles Down

Speaking to reporters, Ranaut stood firmly behind her comments. She alleged that some of the student protesters had used abusive language targeting Prime Minister Modi’s late mother, and questioned how that squared with legitimate student activism, which she said normally proceeds through elected representatives voicing collective grievances rather than personal abuse.

“Our 75-year-old Prime Minister was targeted, and filthy abuse was hurled at his late mother. We, too, have participated in student protests. But what kind of students are these, and what kind of obscene language are they using? In what way do they resemble students?” she said, before adding, “If these individuals need Supreme Court lawyers or legal counsel in the future, will their parents be able to afford it? They do not have the means to afford it themselves.”

She added, “We have been building our careers since the age of 16. We have never been a burden on our parents. We know how conservative our parents are. We know what our Indian society is like. Their daughters are speaking in such vulgar language. What kind of respect will they have in society? What kind of adverse situations will they have to face?”

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the controversy involving Kangana Ranaut?

The controversy started with Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story. She labeled

Why did Vishal Dadlani defend the student protesters' language?

Dadlani defended their language by citing the violence faced by students, such as beatings, stone-pelting, tear gas, and pellet guns. He suggested critics should first acknowledge how the students were treated.

What specific criticisms did Kangana Ranaut make about

Ranaut criticized young women for lacking academic skills and being

How did Kangana Ranaut respond to criticism of her comments?

Ranaut stood by her remarks, alleging that student protesters used abusive language against PM Modi's late mother. She questioned their activism and their future societal respect and financial means.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 01:10 PM (IST)
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Vishal Dadlani KANGANA RANAUT
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