Vishal Dadlani’s Cryptic Post Amid Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark About Gen Z

Vishal Dadlani has weighed in on the growing controversy surrounding Kangana Ranaut’s remarks about young women, defending the harsh language used by student protesters at Jantar Mantar. His comments came in direct response to Ranaut’s description of “young Hindu women” who she labelled as “generation gutter”.

Dadlani’s Cryptic Instagram Post

Taking to Instagram, Dadlani pushed back against criticism of the protesters’ language by pointing to what he described as the violence they had faced - describing them as having been struck, targeted with stones, subjected to tear gas, and hit by pellet guns. He argued that anyone questioning their choice of words needed to first reckon with how they were treated.

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“Bad Language!? You beat kids in the street. Pelted rocks at them, and blamed them! SHOT at them. Tear-gassed them. Pellet-gunned their f****** faces. YOUR bhaade-ke-goons are going around threatening and beating them even now!” wrote Vishal Dadlani on Instagram, before adding, “You earned the gaalis, my ‘fraand’,” he said on Instagram.

He didn’t stop there. In his post’s caption, Dadlani took a further swipe, suggesting that paid publicity efforts and influencer-driven campaigns only undermine credibility rather than help it.

“Oh, and….Running paid story-campaigns and influencer campaigns only makes you look more pathetic.” Along with it, he dropped a laughing emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

Kangana’s ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark

The controversy traces back to an Instagram Story posted by Ranaut, in which she expressed discomfort with young Hindu women adopting the trappings of independence without, in her view, having earned it.

“Most appalling is the behaviour of young Hindu women, who want to imitate the lives of independent career women, without earning that freedom. Women who are truly independent make rebellious choices, bold opinions.”

She contrasted this with what she considers genuine independence - women who make bold, unconventional life choices and take full responsibility for them.

“Here is a new generation of so-called westernised Indian women.”

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Ranaut went on to dismiss this generation of women in strikingly harsh terms, suggesting many lack academic accomplishment and are, in her words, too “ugly” to even become homemakers.

“I call them generation gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies, but they are so ugly and corrupt that they can’t be homemakers either, but they proudly flaunt their freedom to have drugs, drinks or endless body counts and shamelessly live off their parents’ earnings and constantly fight to live independent lives without actually being independent. Gentle reminder, independent life needs to be earned. If you try to live independently without accountability, you are just a distorted entity. Gutter chap.”

Ranaut Doubles Down

Speaking to reporters, Ranaut stood firmly behind her comments. She alleged that some of the student protesters had used abusive language targeting Prime Minister Modi’s late mother, and questioned how that squared with legitimate student activism, which she said normally proceeds through elected representatives voicing collective grievances rather than personal abuse.

“Our 75-year-old Prime Minister was targeted, and filthy abuse was hurled at his late mother. We, too, have participated in student protests. But what kind of students are these, and what kind of obscene language are they using? In what way do they resemble students?” she said, before adding, “If these individuals need Supreme Court lawyers or legal counsel in the future, will their parents be able to afford it? They do not have the means to afford it themselves.”

She added, “We have been building our careers since the age of 16. We have never been a burden on our parents. We know how conservative our parents are. We know what our Indian society is like. Their daughters are speaking in such vulgar language. What kind of respect will they have in society? What kind of adverse situations will they have to face?”