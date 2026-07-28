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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘You Made Him Sad’: Woman’s Emotional Post After Samay Raina Trims Fiancée’s Latent’s Winning Moment

‘You Made Him Sad’: Woman’s Emotional Post After Samay Raina Trims Fiancée’s Latent’s Winning Moment

India’s Got Latent 2 episode 4 winner: A man has claimed that although he won the latest episode of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2, his winning moment was cut from the members-only version.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Woman alleges Samay Raina edited out fiancé's winning moment.
  • Couple and friends were disappointed; requested sharing omitted segment.
  • The members-only episode later leaked entirely across social media.

A woman has shared an emotional post after comedian Samay Raina allegedly edited out her fiancé’s winning moment from the members-only episode of India’s Got Latent 2, which was released on Tuesday night. According to her, the couple had been eagerly waiting for the episode to premiere, only to be left disappointed when the segment showing him being crowned the winner was missing.

‘You Made Him Sad, Samay’

Sharing a video of herself and a group of friends gathered around a television to watch the episode, she expressed her disappointment, writing, “My fiancé won this episode. We’ve been waiting for this episode for so long. He was so happy and excited, and today you actually made him sad, SAMAY.”

ALSO READ| ‘India’s Got Latent 2’ Episode 4 Leaked; Raghav Juyal Roasts Munawar Faruqui, Samay Raina Quips About Alia Bhatt

She went on to request that Raina share the omitted segment on social media, adding, “Please do something if possible. At least post his winning part on your story or share the clip somehow. He won the episode, and he truly deserved to have that moment seen by everyone.”

Her fiancé, Keshav, who is popularly known online as Sarcaster, also reacted to the episode on X. Sharing a video, he captioned it, “I won Latent, but at what cost.”

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In the video that has been gaining traction online, Bhumika can be heard asking him, “Baby, why are you so sad? You’re on Latent now too.” Responding with humour, Keshav said, “Jab hamari baari aai famous hone ki to Netflix ki jagah members only par episode release kar diya. Shraddha Kapoor se video call bhi reh gai. [Just when it was my turn to become famous, the episode was released as a members-only video instead of on Netflix. I even missed out on a video call with Shraddha Kapoor.]” He then revealed that the entire portion showing him winning the episode had been edited out.

Bhumika’s friend also voiced her disappointment on social media, writing, “I was so hyped for Samay’s episode! My friend Bhumika’s fiancé literally went there and WON, but they edited out his entire winning clip?! Everyone was waiting to see that moment, and we got zero payoff. Why Samay, why?”

India’s Got Latent 2 Episode 4 Leaked Online

After Samay released the fourth episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2 on YouTube for members only, it soon started doing the rounds on social media. First, certain clips from the show went viral on social media, but later many leaked the entire episode online. 

The latest episode features Raghav Juyal, Niharika NM, Munawar Faruqui and Rohan Joshi as guest panellists and will be released this Friday, July 31. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main issue with Samay Raina's latest episode of India's Got Latent 2?

A woman claimed that her fiancé's winning moment was edited out of the members-only episode. This left him disappointed after eagerly awaiting its release.

Who is the person whose winning moment was allegedly edited out?

The person is Keshav, also known online as Sarcaster. He is the fiancé of the woman who shared the emotional post.

Why was the couple disappointed after watching the episode?

They were disappointed because the segment showing Keshav being crowned the winner was missing. He had been very excited to see his winning moment.

What did the woman request from Samay Raina?

She requested Samay Raina to share the omitted winning segment on social media. She felt her fiancé deserved to have that moment seen by everyone.

Was the episode widely accessible upon release?

Initially, the episode was released for members only. However, clips from the show and later the entire Episode 4 of India's Got Latent 2 were leaked online.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Samay Raina India’s Got Latent 2 Episode 4
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