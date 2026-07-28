Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Woman alleges Samay Raina edited out fiancé's winning moment.

Couple and friends were disappointed; requested sharing omitted segment.

The members-only episode later leaked entirely across social media.

A woman has shared an emotional post after comedian Samay Raina allegedly edited out her fiancé’s winning moment from the members-only episode of India’s Got Latent 2, which was released on Tuesday night. According to her, the couple had been eagerly waiting for the episode to premiere, only to be left disappointed when the segment showing him being crowned the winner was missing.

‘You Made Him Sad, Samay’

Sharing a video of herself and a group of friends gathered around a television to watch the episode, she expressed her disappointment, writing, “My fiancé won this episode. We’ve been waiting for this episode for so long. He was so happy and excited, and today you actually made him sad, SAMAY.”

ALSO READ| ‘India’s Got Latent 2’ Episode 4 Leaked; Raghav Juyal Roasts Munawar Faruqui, Samay Raina Quips About Alia Bhatt

She went on to request that Raina share the omitted segment on social media, adding, “Please do something if possible. At least post his winning part on your story or share the clip somehow. He won the episode, and he truly deserved to have that moment seen by everyone.”

My fiance @sarcaster_ won this episode,

We've been waiting for this episode for so long. He was so happy and excited, and today you actually made him sad SAMAY.

Please do something if possible. At least post his winning part on your story or share the clip somehow. He won the… pic.twitter.com/sLwo8fIApO — Bhumika (@thisisbhumika) July 27, 2026

Her fiancé, Keshav, who is popularly known online as Sarcaster, also reacted to the episode on X. Sharing a video, he captioned it, “I won Latent, but at what cost.”

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Asks If Protesters Used Women, Children As ‘Human Shields’; Journalist Hits Back

In the video that has been gaining traction online, Bhumika can be heard asking him, “Baby, why are you so sad? You’re on Latent now too.” Responding with humour, Keshav said, “Jab hamari baari aai famous hone ki to Netflix ki jagah members only par episode release kar diya. Shraddha Kapoor se video call bhi reh gai. [Just when it was my turn to become famous, the episode was released as a members-only video instead of on Netflix. I even missed out on a video call with Shraddha Kapoor.]” He then revealed that the entire portion showing him winning the episode had been edited out.

I won Latent, but at what cost😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qPy8zQTsyY — Sarcaster 🇮🇳 (@sarcaster_) July 27, 2026

Bhumika’s friend also voiced her disappointment on social media, writing, “I was so hyped for Samay’s episode! My friend Bhumika’s fiancé literally went there and WON, but they edited out his entire winning clip?! Everyone was waiting to see that moment, and we got zero payoff. Why Samay, why?”

I was so hyped for Samay’s episode! My friend @thisisbhumika ’s fiancé literally went there and WON, but they edited out his entire winning clip?! Everyone was waiting to see that moment and we got zero payoff. Why Samay why???😭 pic.twitter.com/IbIwcdqNEV — Radhika Bajaj (@radhika_bajaj) July 27, 2026

India’s Got Latent 2 Episode 4 Leaked Online

After Samay released the fourth episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2 on YouTube for members only, it soon started doing the rounds on social media. First, certain clips from the show went viral on social media, but later many leaked the entire episode online.

The latest episode features Raghav Juyal, Niharika NM, Munawar Faruqui and Rohan Joshi as guest panellists and will be released this Friday, July 31.