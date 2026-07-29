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English NewsCities2,051 Pilgrims Leave Jammu Base Camp For Amarnath Shrine In Kashmir

2,051 Pilgrims Leave Jammu Base Camp For Amarnath Shrine In Kashmir

As many as 2,051 pilgrims left in the twenty-second batch from Bhagwati Nagar base camp here for Baltal in 82 vehicles around 2.45 AM.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 11:21 AM (IST)

Jammu, July 29 (PTI) Over 2,000 devotees left the Jammu base camp on Tuesday for the annual Amarnath yatra in Kashmir, amid multi-tier security arrangements, officials said.

More than 4.36 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the 'ice lingum' of Lord Shiva at the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine till now.

As many as 2,051 pilgrims left in the twenty-second batch from Bhagwati Nagar base camp here for Baltal in 82 vehicles around 2.45 AM, they said.

The pilgrims include 369 females, two children and 30 foreign nationals, they said.

With the departure of today's batch, the total number of pilgrims who have left the Jammu base camp for the annual pilgrimage has risen to 1,32,406, officials said.

No pilgrims travelled via the Pahalgam route as the Yatra has been suspended there due to repair work, they said.

The 57-day annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine is scheduled to conclude on August 28.

The yatra resumed on July 25 after remaining suspended for six days from July 19 to July 24 due to inclement weather. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Jul 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Amarnath Kashmir JK News
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