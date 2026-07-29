India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaNo Action Against Personnel Who Used Pellet Guns At Jantar Mantar Protest; DCP Ordered Firing

No Action Against Personnel Who Used Pellet Guns At Jantar Mantar Protest; DCP Ordered Firing

The firing was allegedly carried out on the orders of a Delhi Police DCP-rank officer after announcements, lathi-charge and tear gas failed to disperse the crowd.

Written By : Neeraj Rajput |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 12:08 PM (IST)

No action is likely to be taken against the security personnel who used pellet guns during the recent protest near Jantar Mantar, as they reportedly followed the prescribed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), sources said.

According to sources, the pellet guns were fired on the orders of a Delhi Police officer of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank after repeated attempts to disperse the protesting crowd failed.

Before resorting to pellet guns, security personnel reportedly issued warnings through announcements and attempted to control the crowd using lathi-charge and tear gas shells. However, the protesters allegedly refused to disperse and tried to move towards Parliament, following which pellet guns were used.

Pellet Guns Used After Other Crowd-Control Measures

Sources said the use of pellet guns came only after other crowd-control measures had been attempted. The crowd was first warned through public announcements and asked to disperse.

When the protesters allegedly continued moving towards Parliament, security personnel resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas shells in an attempt to break up the gathering.

According to the sources, these measures failed to disperse the crowd, leading to the use of pellet guns on the orders of a DCP-rank officer.

ALSO READ | Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Advocates Greater Focus On Hindu Studies In Universities

70 Shells Also Fired During Protest

Besides pellet guns, security personnel also fired 55 non-electric shells and 15 electric shells during the operation, sources said.

These weapons fall under the category of non-lethal weapons and are issued to personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) for riot-control duties.

The use of the different crowd-control measures reportedly formed part of the sequence of actions taken by security personnel to disperse the protesters after they allegedly attempted to proceed towards Parliament.

Personnel Said To Have Followed SOP

Sources said the personnel who fired the pellet guns are unlikely to face action because they followed the prescribed SOP and used the weapon after other measures had allegedly failed.

The firing took place after warnings, lathi-charge and tear gas were reportedly used to control the crowd. The final decision to deploy pellet guns was allegedly taken on the orders of a DCP-rank Delhi Police officer.

The development comes amid scrutiny over the use of pellet guns during protests in the national capital, particularly over whether the weapon was deployed in accordance with the prescribed procedures governing riot control.

Before You Go

Punjab Politics: Congress Protests Against Punjab Government Over Alleged Paper Leak Cases

About the author Neeraj Rajput

Neeraj Rajput is working as Associate Editor with ABP News covering military & security issues. He has been with ABP News (and its earlier avatar Star News) from the past more than 14 years. Neeraj Rajput has been covering defence related issues in length and breadth of the country right from the Siachen glacier to under the sea in submarine and from Jammu & Kashmir to Thar desert in west to Nagaland & Manipur in the far-east. Apart from covering conflict news alongside China & Pakistan border, he has been among the few select Indian journalist who has covered world’s most fortified border, DMZ on North-South Korea (including the historical Korean summit on the Koreran border in 2018).
Read More
Published at : 29 Jul 2026 11:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Crpf Pellet Guns RAF CJP Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
No Action Against Personnel Who Used Pellet Guns At Jantar Mantar Protest; DCP Ordered Firing
No Action Against Personnel Who Used Pellet Guns At Jantar Mantar Protest; DCP Ordered Firing
India
Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Gitanjali Angmo Advocates Greater Focus On Hindu Studies In Universities
Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Advocates Greater Focus On Hindu Studies In Universities
India
PoJK Woman Pleads For India's Help, Alleges Pakistani Forces Are 'Killing Us And Our Children'
PoJK Woman Pleads For India's Help, Alleges Pakistani Forces Are 'Killing Us And Our Children'
India
Cloudbursts Trigger Flash Floods In Parts Of Kashmir; No Casualties Reported
Cloudbursts Trigger Flash Floods In Parts Of Kashmir; No Casualties Reported
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab Politics: Congress Protests Against Punjab Government Over Alleged Paper Leak Cases
Political Protest: Samajwadi Party Targets Government Over Ram Temple Donation Allegations
Parliament Strategy: Opposition Raises Anti-Defection Law Debate Amid Parliament’s Paper Leak Discussion
Parliament Debate: Government and Opposition Clash Over Youth Issues in Lok Sabha
Parliament Update: Anti-Paper Leak Bill Debate Continues in Parliament Amid Opposition Strategy Meet
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget