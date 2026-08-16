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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRaja Sen Passes Away At 71 After Multiple Health Complications

Raja Sen Passes Away At 71 After Multiple Health Complications

Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen, known for National Award-winning film Damu, died at 71 after prolonged illness and multiple health complications.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • National Award-winning filmmaker Raja Sen died Sunday at 71.
  • Sen suffered multi-organ failure, requiring ventilator support.
  • Directed 'Damu', other films, television, and documentaries.

Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen, best known for his National Award-winning film 'Damu', died at a state-run hospital here on Sunday following prolonged illness, sources at the medical establishment said.

He was 71.

Sen was undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital for multiple health complications and was on ventilator support, they said.

A senior doctor at the hospital said Sen's condition had deteriorated considerably in the last few days after he developed complications involving his lungs, heart and kidneys.

"He had multiple complications and his condition remained critical despite treatment. He was on ventilator support," the doctor said.

Sen had initially been admitted to a private hospital following an injury to his lower back. His condition deteriorated during treatment, and he subsequently developed lung and cardiac complications.

He was shifted to SSKM Hospital on Monday, where he later developed kidney-related complications, the sources said.

The filmmaker's death has cast a pall of gloom over the Bengali film and television industry, in which he had worked for several decades.

Sen made his feature film debut with 'Damu' in 1996. The film went on to win the National Film Award for Best Children's Film.

During his long career, Sen directed several feature films, television serials and documentaries.

His films included 'Atmiyo Swajan', 'Desh', 'Debipaksha', 'Krishnakant er will', 'Laboratory' and 'Maya Mridanga'. His 2002 film 'Desh' featured Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Sen also made documentaries on several prominent personalities and cultural figures, including Rabindra Sangeet exponent Suchitra Mitra.

Sen's death marks the end of a long career spanning Bengali cinema, television and documentary filmmaking. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Raja Sen best known for?

Raja Sen was best known for his National Award-winning film 'Damu', which debuted in 1996. He also directed numerous other feature films, television serials, and documentaries.

What was the cause of Raja Sen's death?

Raja Sen died due to prolonged illness and multiple health complications, including issues with his lungs, heart, and kidneys. He was on ventilator support at the time of his passing.

How old was Raja Sen and where did he pass away?

Raja Sen was 71 years old when he died at SSKM Hospital, a state-run hospital. He had been receiving treatment there for multiple complications.

Which prominent actors did Raja Sen work with?

Raja Sen's 2002 film 'Desh' featured notable actors Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. He directed various other feature films throughout his career.

Published at : 16 Aug 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kolkata News ENtertainment News Raja Sen Raja Sen Death Bengali Filmmaker Raja Sen
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