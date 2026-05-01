‘Don’t Say Eighties, I’m Only 80’: Javed Akhtar’s Witty Reply To Aamir Khan Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Javed Akhtar's witty age remark delighted audience at Spiral Bound.

Aamir Khan asked Akhtar how he stays relevant across generations.

Akhtar humorously corrected Khan's mention of his age.

The candid moment between them became a viral clip.

A candid on-stage moment between Javed Akhtar and Aamir Khan has unexpectedly gone viral, sparking widespread chatter online. The conversation became a viral moment, thanks to a sharp quip taht left an entire room laughing.

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A Star-Studded Evening Sparks A Memorable Exchange

The interaction took place at an event organised under Spiral Bound, a platform created by Boman Irani to celebrate storytelling and writing. The evening saw a packed line-up of familiar faces, including Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter.

Amid the conversations and applause, Aamir posed a thoughtful question to Javed Akhtar, one that many in the industry have often wondered about.

Aamir Khan’s Question On Longevity

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Reflecting genuine admiration, Aamir addressed the veteran writer directly from the audience.

"I always enjoy listening to you, so I keep watching your videos on YouTube and even call you afterward. I have a question for you: you have been working in the industry for such a long time. You’ve worked with people of different generations, from those your own age when you began, to younger collaborators as you grew more senior, and now, in your eighties, with people in their twenties. How do you remain relevant across generations?”

It was a question rooted in respect, but the answer it triggered was anything but predictable.

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‘I’m Only 80’: The Remark That Stole The Show

Sharing the stage with Boman Irani, Javed Akhtar didn’t miss a beat. Before diving into a serious response, he chose humour and landed it perfectly.

“First of all, don’t say ‘eighties,’” he quipped. “Because even 87 falls in the eighties, and I’m only 80. The ‘s’ you’ve added has had a very negative effect on my age.”

The room erupted instantly. Even Aamir couldn’t help but laugh, quickly responding with, “My apologies.”

It was classic Javed Akhtar, sharp, effortless, and timed to perfection.