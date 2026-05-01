Anushka Sharma Net Worth: How The Actor Built Rs 255 Cr Empire Despite No Films For 8 Years

As of early 2026, Anushka Sharma’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 255 crore to Rs 260 crore (approximately $30–$31 million). Some reports also state her net worth at around Rs 250 crore, highlighting slight variations in estimates. Her earnings place her among India’s most financially successful actresses.

Multiple Income Sources Drive Her Wealth

Anushka Sharma’s income comes from several streams. She earns significantly from acting, reportedly charging around Rs 7 crore per film. In addition to films, she is also highly active in brand endorsements and earns nearly Rs 95 lakh per Instagram post. She also makes around Rs 10 crore annually from endorsements tied to major brands such as Nivea, Garnier, Puma, and Tanishq.

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Business Ventures And Production House

A major part of her wealth comes from her production company, Clean Slate Filmz, which has delivered successful content on platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. She is also the founder of the fashion brand ‘Nush’, adding another strong revenue stream to her portfolio.

Investments and Property Assets

Apart from entertainment and business, Anushka Sharma has invested in startups like Slurrp Farm. She also owns valuable real estate, including a Rs 9 crore flat in Worli, Mumbai, along with properties in Delhi and Alibaug.

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Among India’s Wealthiest Celebrity Couples

Together with her husband Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma forms one of India’s richest celebrity couples. Their combined net worth is estimated to exceed Rs 1,300 crore, reflecting their dominance across both sports and entertainment industries.

Steady Growth And Financial Success

From films to entrepreneurship, Anushka Sharma’s financial journey highlights her evolution beyond acting. Her consistent brand value, business decisions, and investments continue to strengthen her position as one of India’s most influential and successful public figures.