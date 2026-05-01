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Anushka Sharma Net Worth: How The Actor Built Rs 255 Cr Empire Despite No Films For 8 Years
Anushka Sharma’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at Rs 255–Rs 260 crore, driven by films, endorsements, and businesses like Clean Slate Filmz and Nush. , she is one of India’s richest celebrity.
Actress and producer Anushka Sharma continues to be one of the most successful names in the Indian entertainment industry, not just for her films but also for her strong business presence. As of early 2026, her wealth reflects a mix of acting income, brand endorsements, production ventures, and investments. Reports now suggest that her financial journey has placed her among the richest celebrity figures in the country, alongside her husband Virat Kohli.
Anushka Sharma’s Net Worth In 2026
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