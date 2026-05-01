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HomeEntertainmentSouth Cinema‘Made For Malayalis’ Patriot Hits Cinemas; Mammootty Confirms Dubbed Versions Coming Soon

‘Made For Malayalis’ Patriot Hits Cinemas; Mammootty Confirms Dubbed Versions Coming Soon

Mammootty says Patriot is not a pan‑India film but made first for Malayalis. The Malayalam version releases on May 1, 2026, while Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions are expected later.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 01 May 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Malayalam film 'Patriot' starring Mammootty, Mohanlal releases May 1.
  • Mammootty states film prioritizes Malayalam audience first.
  • Dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu may release later.
  • One-week delay aims to connect with home audience.

Malayalam cinema’s biggest buzz this year, Patriot, is finally set to hit theatres on May 1, 2026, with Mammootty and Mohanlal sharing the screen after more than a decade. The spy‑action thriller, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, is being sold as a high‑stakes intelligence mission film, but the makers are also fine‑tuning how it will travel across India. As the Malayalam version gears up for a big Kerala release, fans are now waiting to see how the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions will reach them. 

 Mammootty’s Non‑‘Pan‑India’ Stand  

Mammootty has repeatedly said that Patriot is not a pan‑India film. “It is made for Malayalis,” he told fans in recent interviews, stressing that the first priority is to serve the Kerala audience. During an Instagram Live session with Mohanlal and Kunchacko Boban, he added that the film “should first cater to the people of Kerala” before thinking of a wider rollout. 

The actor also dismissed the idea that the project is designed only to chase national numbers. “We are not making this film for a pan‑India market,” he said, making it clear that the core identity and language of the film remain Malayalam. 

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Release Plan For Other Languages  

Even though the focus is on Malayalam, the producers have already planned dubbed versions of Patriot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.  A Hindi trailer and a Telugu teaser are already out, giving non‑Malayalam audiences a first look at the film’s action and intrigue. 

In the same Instagram Live chat, Mammootty gave a rough update on the dubbed versions. He revealed, “The other language versions of the film are likely to hit theatres a week later,” explaining that it will take some time to complete the censoring and technical work for those versions. This means that while the Malayalam audience gets the film on May 1, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu‑speaking fans may see it on screens around May 8, depending on local schedules. 

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Why The Wait Matters  

The planned gap between the Malayalam and the dubbed‑language releases is not just about censorship, Mammootty hinted. It also reflects the team’s wish to let the film first “connect with its home audience” before it rolls out to other regions. For fans across India, the one‑week delay is a small price to pay for what they hope will be a tightly edited, high‑quality experience in each language.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the movie Patriot be released?

Patriot is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 1, 2026. The dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu are expected to follow about a week later.

Is Patriot considered a pan-India film?

Mammootty has stated that Patriot is not a pan-India film. The primary focus is on the Malayalam audience, and the film is made for them first.

Will Patriot be released in languages other than Malayalam?

Yes, dubbed versions of Patriot are planned for Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. A Hindi trailer and a Telugu teaser have already been released.

Why is there a delay for the dubbed versions of Patriot?

The delay for the dubbed versions is to allow for censoring and technical work. It also gives the film a chance to first connect with its home audience in Kerala.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohanlal Mammootty Malayalam Film Patriot Movie May 1 2026 Release Mahesh Narayanan
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