Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan, gained immediate industry recognition.

Showcased versatility in roles alongside Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.

Delivered nuanced performances in acclaimed films like PK and Sultan.

Portrayed complex characters with emotional depth and sincerity.

Anushka’s entry into Bollywood wasn’t just big, it was seismic. She debuted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, a launch many aspiring actors can only dream of. Backed by a major banner and sharing screen space with one of the industry’s biggest names, she didn’t just survive, she stood out. This early exposure gave her more visibility and credibility.

Later, working with Aamir Khan in PK and Salman Khan in Sultan placed her in stories that demanded emotional weight, commercial pull, and versatility. Each collaboration nudged her in a new direction, from romance to satire to sports drama, quietly shaping a career that refused to be boxed in.

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1. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)

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Anushka Sharma stepped into Bollywood with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, where she shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. Playing Taani, a woman rebuilding her life after loss, she brought a softness and sincerity that felt refreshingly real. Her performance struck a chord instantly, making audiences believe in her character’s vulnerability and quiet strength. The film’s success didn’t just launch her, it made people sit up and take notice.

2. Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

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Two years later, she returned with Band Baaja Baaraat, starring alongside Ranveer Singh in his debut. This time, she was Shruti Kakkar, ambitious, sharp, and unapologetically driven. Set against the chaos of Delhi weddings, the film had energy, humour, and heart. Anushka’s performance felt effortless, especially in moments dealing with ambition and emotional conflict. Her now-iconic line, “Jiske saath vyapaar karo, uske saath kabhi na pyaar karo,” still lingers in pop culture memory.

3. PK (2014)

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In PK, Anushka stepped into a more layered role as Jaggu, a journalist navigating faith and truth. Sharing the screen with Aamir Khan in a film that questioned deep-rooted beliefs, she added warmth and grounding to the narrative. Rather than being overshadowed, she complemented the story beautifully. Her character stood for empathy and courage. With her character, the actress proved she could shine in content-driven cinema with massive scale.

4. Sultan (2016)

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With Sultan, Anushka took on a physically and emotionally demanding role. As Aarfa, a wrestler with her own ambitions, she wasn’t just there to support the hero, she had her own arc, her own voice. Working alongside Salman Khan, she trained rigorously and brought authenticity to the role. The performance struck a balance between strength and vulnerability, making Aarfa one of her most memorable characters.

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5. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

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In Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Anushka delivered one of her most emotionally resonant performances as Alizeh. The film explored complicated relationships and unspoken feelings, and she handled it with striking sensitivity. Her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor, combined with her nuanced portrayal of heartbreak, left a lasting impression. It was the kind of role that stays with audiences long after the credits roll.