Jared Leto Faces Sexual Misconduct Allegations From Multiple Women

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New documentary presents ten women's sexual misconduct allegations.

Many accusations detail incidents during accusers' teenage years.

Allegations include assault, grooming, explicit calls, and NDA attempts.

Leto has not responded; similar past allegations also surfaced.

Fresh allegations of sexual misconduct have emerged against actor and musician Jared Leto following the release of a BBC documentary in which 10 women recount their experiences. Several of the allegations relate to incidents that allegedly took place when the women were teenagers, with claims spanning from 2002 to 2016. The Oscar-winning actor, who is also the frontman of Thirty Seconds to Mars, has not responded to the allegations presented by the BBC despite repeated attempts to contact him.

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BBC Documentary Details Allegations From 10 women

The allegations are presented in the BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, which features accounts from 10 women, nine of whom are speaking publicly for the first time.

According to the BBC, four women accuse Leto of criminal sexual conduct involving incidents that allegedly occurred while they were teenagers.

One woman alleges she was sexually assaulted in a motel bathroom when she was 17.

Another claims Leto threatened her with sexual assault after she was unexpectedly left alone with him in a hotel room when she was 19.

A third woman alleges she had s** with Leto in California when she was 17. She says the encounter would have fallen below the state's age of consent and therefore been classified as statutory rape. She further claims the actor "shrugged off" concerns after they discussed California's age of consent.

Grooming, Explicit Calls And Alleged NDA

Another woman alleges she was groomed by Leto when she was 16. She claims he repeatedly made sexually explicit phone calls to her and, on at least one occasion, suggested they should have s**.

She also alleges she later received a non-disclosure agreement intended to prevent her from speaking about their relationship.

Additional Women Describe Alleged Inappropriate Behaviour

A fifth woman claims that when she was 14, Leto made a lewd comment about her chest during an autograph signing before instructing a security guard to escort her backstage at a music festival. She alleges her mother confronted the actor at the time, but he repeated the remark.

Four additional women told the BBC they received phone calls from Leto when they were younger, describing the conversations as "strange and often very sexual."

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Previous Allegations Resurfaced

The documentary follows earlier allegations made against Leto.

Last year, Los Angeles DJ Allie Teilz publicly accused the actor and musician of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, alleging the experience left her traumatised. Her claims prompted other women to come forward with similar allegations.

Separately, an Air Mail report published last year included accusations from nine women alleging inappropriate behaviour by Leto over several years. Those allegations were denied by the actor.