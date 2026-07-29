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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesJared Leto Faces Sexual Misconduct Allegations From Multiple Women

Jared Leto Faces Sexual Misconduct Allegations From Multiple Women

A BBC documentary details fresh sexual misconduct allegations against Jared Leto, with 10 women sharing claims, several involving alleged incidents during their teenage years.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New documentary presents ten women's sexual misconduct allegations.
  • Many accusations detail incidents during accusers' teenage years.
  • Allegations include assault, grooming, explicit calls, and NDA attempts.
  • Leto has not responded; similar past allegations also surfaced.

Fresh allegations of sexual misconduct have emerged against actor and musician Jared Leto following the release of a BBC documentary in which 10 women recount their experiences. Several of the allegations relate to incidents that allegedly took place when the women were teenagers, with claims spanning from 2002 to 2016. The Oscar-winning actor, who is also the frontman of Thirty Seconds to Mars, has not responded to the allegations presented by the BBC despite repeated attempts to contact him.

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BBC Documentary Details Allegations From 10 women

The allegations are presented in the BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, which features accounts from 10 women, nine of whom are speaking publicly for the first time.

According to the BBC, four women accuse Leto of criminal sexual conduct involving incidents that allegedly occurred while they were teenagers.

One woman alleges she was sexually assaulted in a motel bathroom when she was 17.

Another claims Leto threatened her with sexual assault after she was unexpectedly left alone with him in a hotel room when she was 19.

A third woman alleges she had s** with Leto in California when she was 17. She says the encounter would have fallen below the state's age of consent and therefore been classified as statutory rape. She further claims the actor "shrugged off" concerns after they discussed California's age of consent.

Grooming, Explicit Calls And Alleged NDA

Another woman alleges she was groomed by Leto when she was 16. She claims he repeatedly made sexually explicit phone calls to her and, on at least one occasion, suggested they should have s**.

She also alleges she later received a non-disclosure agreement intended to prevent her from speaking about their relationship.

Additional Women Describe Alleged Inappropriate Behaviour

A fifth woman claims that when she was 14, Leto made a lewd comment about her chest during an autograph signing before instructing a security guard to escort her backstage at a music festival. She alleges her mother confronted the actor at the time, but he repeated the remark.

Four additional women told the BBC they received phone calls from Leto when they were younger, describing the conversations as "strange and often very sexual."

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Previous Allegations Resurfaced

The documentary follows earlier allegations made against Leto.

Last year, Los Angeles DJ Allie Teilz publicly accused the actor and musician of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, alleging the experience left her traumatised. Her claims prompted other women to come forward with similar allegations.

Separately, an Air Mail report published last year included accusations from nine women alleging inappropriate behaviour by Leto over several years. Those allegations were denied by the actor.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the BBC documentary

The documentary features fresh allegations of sexual misconduct against actor and musician Jared Leto. Ten women recount their experiences, with claims spanning from 2002 to 2016.

What kind of allegations are made against Jared Leto in the documentary?

Allegations include criminal sexual conduct with teenagers, statutory rape, grooming, and sexually explicit phone calls. Some women also described inappropriate behavior and comments.

Has Jared Leto responded to the allegations in the BBC documentary?

Jared Leto has not responded to the allegations presented by the BBC. The BBC stated they made repeated attempts to contact him for a statement.

Were there previous allegations of misconduct against Jared Leto?

Yes, previous allegations surfaced last year. LA DJ Allie Teilz accused him of sexual assault, and an Air Mail report detailed accusations from nine women, which Leto denied.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood Jared Leto United States News Celebrity News
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