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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAamir Khan, Gauri Spratt Return From Honeymoon; Latest Pics From Mumbai Airport Go Viral

Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt Return From Honeymoon; Latest Pics From Mumbai Airport Go Viral

Aamir Khan and his wife, Gauri Spratt, were spotted at the Mumbai airport after returning from their honeymoon. The couple's understated style and effortless chemistry quickly won over fans.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 12:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • She is related to Philip Spratt; Aamir's third marriage.

Aamir Khan and his wife, Gauri Spratt, have made their first public appearance since tying the knot earlier this month. The couple, who recently returned from a holiday, were photographed at Mumbai airport on Tuesday night, with their effortless style and warm chemistry quickly becoming a talking point on social media. The appearance comes weeks after Aamir and Gauri reportedly registered their marriage on July 5, 2026, marking a new chapter in the actor's personal life.

Couple Keep It Simple With Effortless Airport Style

Aamir opted for a relaxed yet elegant look, wearing a white and light blue striped kurta paired with blue denim jeans and brown boots. He completed his outfit with his signature black-framed spectacles, keeping his appearance understated and classic.

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Gauri complemented his casual style in a light green striped oversized shirt, black trousers and black flat sandals. She left her hair loose and carried a black handbag, reflecting a simple and comfortable travel look.

The couple were also accompanied by Gauri's seven-year-old son from her previous marriage, who had joined them on their holiday. Their photographs have since gone viral, with many fans praising the pair's natural chemistry and unpretentious fashion choices.

Who Is Gauri Spratt?

Unlike many celebrity spouses, Gauri Spratt has no background in the film industry. A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur, she is associated with the beauty and wellness sector and is also involved with Aamir Khan Productions. She manages the salon business established by her mother.

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Gauri is the granddaughter of Philip Spratt, the British-born communist who played a role in India's independence movement before later settling in the country.

Aamir first introduced Gauri to the public during his 60th birthday celebrations in 2025, confirming their relationship at a private media interaction in Mumbai. The actor, now 61, has married for the third time. He was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children, Ira and Junaid, and later to filmmaker Kiran Rao, with whom he shares a son, Azad.

The couple's first appearance as husband and wife has drawn widespread attention online, with fans welcoming them warmly and wishing them happiness as they begin their new journey together.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many times has Aamir Khan been married?

Aamir Khan, who is now 61, has been married three times. His previous wives were Reena Dutta and filmmaker Kiran Rao.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 12:02 PM (IST)
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Aamir Khan Gauri Spratt
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