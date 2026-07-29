Akhilesh Yadav Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid BJP's 'Maafi Maago' Slogans

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday commented on the police action during the ongoing student protests, triggering protests from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs, who raised slogans demanding an apology from him. Amid the uproar, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav came out in support of the Congress leader.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that if the Leader of the Opposition had made a serious allegation against the government, it was the government's responsibility to explain who ordered the action against the students.

Responding to Akhilesh Yadav, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that asking for an inquiry was one thing, but Rahul Gandhi's remarks were different and unacceptable.

"Akhilesh ji, what you are saying is different. What Rahul Gandhi said is wrong. Rahul Gandhi should apologise," Rijiju said.

What Did Rahul Gandhi Say?

During the Lok Sabha debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Rahul Gandhi criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying the "so-called Home Minister of India" did not have the courage to come to the House.

"I saw his convoy; it had 30 vehicles. He was badly shaken. The Home Minister is scared, and that is why he is not here today," Gandhi said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla interrupted him, reminding him that the discussion was not on the Home Ministry and that the minister concerned with the subject under discussion was present in the House.

Rahul Gandhi then alleged that pellets were fired at students and that orders had been given to subject students to electric shocks.

Objecting to the statement, Kiren Rijiju asked Rahul Gandhi to explain the basis of his allegations and demanded an apology from him.

The remarks led to heated sloganeering and sharp exchanges between members of the ruling alliance and the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.