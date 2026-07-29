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English NewsNewsIndiaNSA Ajit Doval Reaches Parliament Amid Monsoon Session, Sparks Buzz

NSA Ajit Doval Reaches Parliament Amid Monsoon Session, Sparks Buzz

However, sources said the NSA's visit was purely routine and not linked to any specific security input, emergency meeting or sensitive development.

Written By : Pavan Kumar Goad |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 12:29 PM (IST)

The arrival of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval at Parliament during the Monsoon Session on Wednesday triggered speculation in political circles. At the time of his visit, the Lok Sabha was discussing the Anti-Paper Leak Bill. However, proceedings were adjourned till 12 pm following protests by the Opposition.

Doval's presence in Parliament prompted speculation that he may have arrived to brief ministers on an important national security issue or attend a meeting on a sensitive matter.

Also Read: PoJK Woman Pleads For India's Help, Alleges Pakistani Forces Are 'Killing Us And Our Children'

However, sources said the NSA's visit was purely routine and not linked to any specific security input, emergency meeting or sensitive development. According to the sources, there was no special agenda behind Doval's visit to Parliament.

Speaker Om Birla urged the members to let the Question Hour continue, but with the opposition refusing to budge, he adjourned the House proceedings till 12 noon. On Tuesday as well, the Question Hour could not be taken up. However, a debate on the bill to amend the anti-paper leaks law, with provisions for stricter punishment of up to 10 years in jail and Rs 50 lakh fine, saw participation from both sides of the aisle. 

Before You Go

Punjab Politics: Congress Protests Against Punjab Government Over Alleged Paper Leak Cases

About the author Pavan Kumar Goad

Pavan Kumar Goad began his career in the media industry with CNFC Media. He subsequently worked with ANI for nearly three and a half years, followed by an association of around eight years with the News18 Network. He has now joined ABP News.

With close to 13 years of experience in journalism, he has primarily covered political affairs, with a particular focus on developments related to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajit Doval Monsoon Session NSA
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