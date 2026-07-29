NSA Ajit Doval Reaches Parliament Amid Monsoon Session, Sparks Buzz

The arrival of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval at Parliament during the Monsoon Session on Wednesday triggered speculation in political circles. At the time of his visit, the Lok Sabha was discussing the Anti-Paper Leak Bill. However, proceedings were adjourned till 12 pm following protests by the Opposition.

Doval's presence in Parliament prompted speculation that he may have arrived to brief ministers on an important national security issue or attend a meeting on a sensitive matter.

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However, sources said the NSA's visit was purely routine and not linked to any specific security input, emergency meeting or sensitive development. According to the sources, there was no special agenda behind Doval's visit to Parliament.

Speaker Om Birla urged the members to let the Question Hour continue, but with the opposition refusing to budge, he adjourned the House proceedings till 12 noon. On Tuesday as well, the Question Hour could not be taken up. However, a debate on the bill to amend the anti-paper leaks law, with provisions for stricter punishment of up to 10 years in jail and Rs 50 lakh fine, saw participation from both sides of the aisle.