Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court refused to stop animated film's release.

Court warned against restricting creative expression based on sensitivities.

It dismissed objections regarding the film's animated portrayal.

This upheld previous order, overriding a High Court ban.

The Supreme Court has refused to stop the release of the animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath, reiterating that artistic works should not be restrained merely because they offend the sensitivities of a few individuals. While dismissing fresh applications seeking to block the film, the court also voiced concern over what it described as a rising trend of petitions asking the judiciary to prohibit creative expression on religious grounds.

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Court Refuses To Modify Earlier Order

A Bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan declined to alter its earlier order dated July 17, which had allowed the film's producer to release Mahaprabhu Jagannath after the conclusion of the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri on July 28.

The Bench observed that the animated feature does not diminish the devotion or reverence associated with Lord Jagannath in any way. Consequently, it dismissed the applications that sought to prevent the film's release.

Judges Raise Concerns Over Attempts To Restrict Creative Works

During the proceedings, the Supreme Court expressed concern over the growing number of pleas seeking judicial intervention against artistic creations simply because they do not align with the beliefs or sensitivities of certain groups.

The court cautioned that if such petitions continued to be entertained, it could ultimately lead to sweeping restrictions on artistic depictions of Hindu deities and mythology.

"If there is such kind of sensibility and sensitivity, and two or three people to file a writ petition, we will pass an order that in respect of Hindu God, Goddess or Mythology, let there be no art form in India," said the bench.

Justice Nagarathna further highlighted India's long-standing tradition of interpreting mythological stories through different artistic forms.

"We have Kabir's Ramayana, we have Ramayana of every State. Every person has his own creativity. If we pass such an order, all Ramayana, Mahabharata on television will stop. No art in any form - television, creativity, painting, sculpture of Hindu God or Goddess - if you want, we will pass such an order," Justice Nagarathna told Pritambar Acharya, Advocate General of Odisha, who appeared on behalf of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration.

Objections Over Animated Depiction Rejected

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration and a devotee had approached the apex court seeking modification of its July 17 order to prevent the film's release.

During the hearing, Advocate General Pritambar Acharya argued that Lord Jagannath had been portrayed as "Doremon" and "Spiderman" in the film.

The Bench, however, did not accept the objection to presenting Lord Jagannath in an animated format, noting that the film was intended for children.

After hearing the submissions, the court stated, "We heard the Advocate General; we are not inclined to modify the order. The application is dismissed."

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Producer Free To Make Voluntary Changes

Following the order, the Bench informed the film's producer that he remained free to make any changes he considered appropriate, guided by his own conscience. At the same time, the judges clarified that the court would not evaluate or supervise such creative choices.

Background Of The Case

On July 17, the Supreme Court had declined to permit the immediate release of Mahaprabhu Jagannath during the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra. Instead, it allowed the filmmakers to release the movie on or after July 28, once the annual festival concluded.

In its interim order, the court had noted that the Rath Yatra had commenced on July 16 and would continue until July 27.

The matter reached the Supreme Court after the film's producer, Ele Animations Pvt. Ltd., challenged the July 15 order of the High Court, which had prohibited the film's nationwide release.

The High Court had barred the release on the ground that the film did not strictly adhere to the religious text of the Skanda Purana. The petition before the High Court had also sought cancellation of the film's certification, a ban on its public screening in the state, and detailed judicial scrutiny over the portrayal of Lord Jagannath.

(With inputs from ANI)