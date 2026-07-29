SC Clears Manmohan Singh In Talabira-II Coal Block Case Nearly 2 Years After His Death

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court set aside Manmohan Singh's trial order.

Court accepted CBI's findings, no evidence for prosecution.

Case concerned 2005 Talabira-II coal block allocation.

Ruling formally clears former PM, ending decade-long litigation.

Almost two years after the death of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, the Supreme Court has brought an end to one of the most closely watched legal cases linked to his tenure in office. In a significant ruling, the apex court set aside a 2015 Special CBI Court order that had directed Singh and five others to face trial in the Talabira-II coal block allocation case, effectively accepting the CBI's conclusion that there was no evidence warranting prosecution.

The verdict closes litigation that had remained unresolved for more than a decade and removes one of the final legal questions surrounding Singh's political legacy.

Supreme Court Rejects Trial Order

The case stemmed from a March 11, 2015 order of a Special CBI Court, which had refused to accept the investigating agency's closure reports despite the CBI concluding that no criminal case was made out against the accused. The Special Court had instead summoned Dr Singh and five others to stand trial.

Delivering its verdict, a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant held that the Special Judge had no sufficient basis to disregard the CBI's findings. The Supreme Court noted that the agency had carried out a comprehensive investigation and submitted two separate closure reports, both reaching the same conclusion that no criminal wrongdoing had been established.

Consequently, the court restored the CBI's position and brought the proceedings to a close.

The court said that they allow the appeal and set aside the impugned judgment dated 11 March 2015 and the consequential order summoning the appellant to face trial.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Applauds Gen-Z Protest In Addresses To Lok Sabha Over NEET Paper Leak Row

Case Traced Back to 2005 Coal Block Allocation

The controversy originated from the allocation of the Talabira-II coal block in Odisha in 2005, when Dr Manmohan Singh was also serving as the Union Coal Minister. Although investigators found insufficient material to prosecute him, the Special CBI Court had summoned Singh, industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, former Coal Secretary P.C. Parakh and three others to face charges, including criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

Soon after the trial court's order, the Supreme Court stepped in and stayed the proceedings on April 1, 2015. That interim protection continued for over a decade while the legality of the Special Court's decision remained under judicial scrutiny.

With Wednesday's judgment, the apex court has now finally disposed of the matter on its merits.

ALSO READ: NSA Ajit Doval Reaches Parliament Amid Monsoon Session, Sparks Buzz

Legal Closure For Former Prime Minister

During the proceedings, Dr Singh had consistently argued that the mandatory sanction required for prosecuting a public servant had not been obtained. He also maintained that the decision relating to the coal block allocation did not involve any criminal intent.

The former Prime Minister, who passed away in December 2024, has now been formally cleared in one of the most prominent criminal cases associated with the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

The Supreme Court also observed that there were no valid grounds to reject the CBI's closure reports or proceed against the former Prime Minister.

The top court said there were no cogent reasons to discard the CBI's closure reports or take cognisance against him.

The ruling brings a definitive conclusion to an 11-year legal battle, reaffirming the findings of the investigating agency and overturning the Special CBI Court's decision to initiate criminal proceedings. With the closure reports now upheld, the long-pending Talabira-II coal block case stands finally resolved, bringing judicial finality to a case that had cast a shadow over the legacy of one of India's longest-serving Prime Ministers.