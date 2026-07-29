Spider-Man Brand New Day Collaborates With Banjaare For Haryanvi Track 'Barsaat': WATCH

Ahead of its theatrical release on July 30, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expanding its emotional universe beyond the big screen. Sony Pictures Entertainment India has partnered with indie music duo Banjaare and Sony Music India to launch Barsaat, a moving heartbreak anthem inspired by Peter Parker's emotional journey.

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Banjaare's Haryanvi Song 'Barsaat' Shows Peter Parker's Journey

Following the high-energy Spider-Man anthem released earlier, Sony Pictures Entertainment India has shifted to a more emotional tone with Barsaat. Created in collaboration with indie duo Banjaare and Sony Music India, the Haryanvi ballad draws inspiration from Peter Parker's heartbreak after MJ no longer remembers him following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The song presents the story of a young woman who gave everything to a relationship but was ultimately left behind by the person she trusted most. While he moves forward with his life, she remains surrounded by memories, unanswered questions and lingering hope.

Banjaare Brings Peter Parker's Heartbreak To Life

Composed and performed by the acclaimed indie duo Banjaare, best known for their breakout hit Bairan, Barsaat transforms Peter Parker's emotional pain into a deeply moving musical experience. The heartfelt ballad highlights the superhero's vulnerable side, making it one of the most emotional Marvel-inspired musical collaborations released this year.

Barsaat traces its protagonist's emotional transformation through four distinct phases, denial, pain, acceptance, and letting go.

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Advance Ticket Sales Continue To Gain Momentum

The excitement surrounding Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also seen in its advance bookings. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has already sold 1.3 million tickets in advance on BookMyShow. The strong demand has placed the movie eighth among the highest pre-sales on the platform since August 2023, with momentum continuing to build.

Data from the national cinema chains, PVR, INOX and Cinepolis, shows an equally strong performance. For its July 30 release, the film has already secured approximately 3,69,500 tickets, generating an advance gross of more than Rs 18 crore across these multiplex chains.