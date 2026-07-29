Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Model Rhiya Ahir received online threats after her viral protest.

Trolls wished her dead and targeted her supporters online.

Ahir filed an official complaint with Mumbai's Cyber Crime cell.

She felt empowered, resolved to fight against online harassment.

Rhiya Ahir, the Mumbai-based model who went viral after she was filmed stepping in front of a police van carrying detained students in Dadar, has now spoken emotionally about the wave of online hostility that followed her newfound fame. According to her, some of the abuse crossed into outright threats. This led her to file a complaint with Mumbai’s Cyber Crime cell.

Rhiya Ahir Claims Trolls Wished Her Dead

Ahir explained that while a large number of people rallied behind her after the video went viral, a darker undercurrent emerged alongside that support. She said several of her supporters have been receiving hostile messages simply for standing up for her - messages so severe that some told her supporters she had no right to be alive.

“Yesterday, when I went to register my case with the Mumbai Cyber Crime cell, I was there from 10:30 am to 6:30 pm. Everyone gave me so much inspiration and support. They stood up for me, and it made me feel really good. But at the same time, it also made me feel very sad that a woman has to go through so much in this society,” she told FPJ while breaking down on the camera.

ALSO READ| ‘They Tried To Accelerate And Scare Me’: Mumbai Model Rhiya Ahir Who Stood In Front Of Police Van For 40 Minutes

Rhiya added, “Then these people started sending hateful messages to those who supported me, and the girls shared screenshots of them. They were told, “Why are you supporting her? She doesn’t have a right to live. She should die.”

She said it left her both saddened and unsettled, admitting she couldn’t understand what was driving people to say such things or predict how far they might go. That uncertainty, she said, is what pushed her to act quickly rather than wait and see whether things would escalate further.

“For someone to use such grave language towards another person is deeply saddening and, at the same time, very worrying because I don’t know what is going on in their minds. I don’t know what they are capable of. So I felt it was better to nip this problem in the bud. That same evening, I filed a complaint on the Cyber Crime online portal. The next day, the police called me, and we sat through the entire investigation, trying to collect as much evidence as possible.”

ALSO READ| Model Rhiya Ahir Files Police Complaint Over Online Abuse After Viral Mumbai Protest Video

She recounted spending nearly eight hours at the Cyber Crime cell's office filing her complaint, during which she said she felt buoyed by the encouragement of people around her.

“The girls are now making reels. Boys are making reels too. They are calling these people out and showing their faces because it’s not my shame to carry. I shouldn’t be hiding my face. I shouldn’t be sad. And if you saw me crying, it doesn’t mean I’m weak. It means I know I’m moving in the right direction. It’s okay to cry like a woman, and it’s just as important to cry like a woman as it is to fight like a woman.”

How It All Started

On July 22, students staged protests against alleged police heavy-handedness towards those who participated in the Chalo Sansad march, and demanded Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, which he ultimately did amid the pressure.

Police detained students from the protest site, and just when it was about to leave the area, Rhiya stepped in front of it, placed one hand on it and started recording on her phone with the other.

She has since said the gesture wasn’t planned, and that it came from instinct, and from her belief that the police were overstepping that day.

Earlier, TOI reported that she stood in front of the van for 40 minutes, during which the driver “revved” the engine. “They tried to accelerate and scare me, but I didn’t back down,” she was quoted as saying by TOI.

She added, “I thought they might drag me away too, but then I looked around and realised there wasn’t even any space left inside the van. So where would they have kept me?”