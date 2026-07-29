India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia'Put Pellets In Blood Of Students': Rahul Gandhi's Big Charge At Amit Shah Over Police Action

'Put Pellets In Blood Of Students': Rahul Gandhi's Big Charge At Amit Shah Over Police Action

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of authorising pellet gun firing against students during the July 20 Jantar Mantar protest.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 02:30 PM (IST)

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of authorising the use of pellet guns against students during the July 20 protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, the Congress leader raised the alleged use of force during the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march. The protesters were demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET exam paper leak.

Gandhi questioned Shah’s absence from the discussion and alleged that the Home Minister had authorised the use of force, including pellet guns, against the protesters.

Rahul Gandhi Targets Amit Shah Over Pellet Gun Use

“Home Minister authorised the shooting of the students, put pellet in the bloods of the student,” Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha, referring to the reported use of pellet guns during the July 20 demonstration.

The allegation came as the House debated amendments to the law governing unfair means in public examinations, with the NEET controversy remaining a major point of political contention.

Kiren Rijiju Demands Apology From LoP

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju strongly rejected Gandhi’s allegation and demanded an apology from the Leader of the Opposition.

The exchange triggered an uproar in the House, with members from both sides raising objections as the allegations and counterclaims dominated the proceedings.

Amid the uproar, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav also raised concerns over the police action during the July 20 protest.

Before You Go

LOK SABHA DEBATE: Opposition Questions NTA Over Paper Leak Issue, Demands Major Exam Reforms

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 Jul 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi Monsoon Session Breaking News ABP Live PARLIAMENT 'Lok Sabha' : Rahul Gandhi CJP Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Akhilesh Yadav Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid BJP's 'Maafi Maago' Slogans
Akhilesh Yadav Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid BJP's 'Maafi Maago' Slogans
India
'Put Pellets In Blood Of Students': Rahul Gandhi's Big Charge At Amit Shah Over Police Action
Pellet Gun Row Rocks Lok Sabha as Rahul Gandhi Targets Amit Shah, Rijiju Demands Apology
India
Rahul Gandhi Applauds Gen-Z Protest In Addresses To Lok Sabha Over NEET Paper Leak Row
Rahul Gandhi Applauds Gen-Z Protest In Addresses To Lok Sabha Over NEET Paper Leak Row
India
Gen Z Farmers' Protest Reaches Bhopal, Protesters March Towards CM Residence
Gen Z Farmers' Protest Reaches Bhopal, Protesters March Towards CM Residence
Advertisement

Videos

LOK SABHA DEBATE: Opposition Questions NTA Over Paper Leak Issue, Demands Major Exam Reforms
Student Protest: CGPK Founder Abhijeet Deepak Warns of Fresh Protest Over Student Issues
Punjab Politics: Congress Protests Against Punjab Government Over Alleged Paper Leak Cases
Political Protest: Samajwadi Party Targets Government Over Ram Temple Donation Allegations
Parliament Strategy: Opposition Raises Anti-Defection Law Debate Amid Parliament’s Paper Leak Discussion
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget