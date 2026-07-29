'Put Pellets In Blood Of Students': Rahul Gandhi's Big Charge At Amit Shah Over Police Action

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of authorising the use of pellet guns against students during the July 20 protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, the Congress leader raised the alleged use of force during the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march. The protesters were demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET exam paper leak.

Gandhi questioned Shah’s absence from the discussion and alleged that the Home Minister had authorised the use of force, including pellet guns, against the protesters.

Rahul Gandhi Targets Amit Shah Over Pellet Gun Use

“Home Minister authorised the shooting of the students, put pellet in the bloods of the student,” Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha, referring to the reported use of pellet guns during the July 20 demonstration.

The allegation came as the House debated amendments to the law governing unfair means in public examinations, with the NEET controversy remaining a major point of political contention.

Kiren Rijiju Demands Apology From LoP

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju strongly rejected Gandhi’s allegation and demanded an apology from the Leader of the Opposition.

The exchange triggered an uproar in the House, with members from both sides raising objections as the allegations and counterclaims dominated the proceedings.

Amid the uproar, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav also raised concerns over the police action during the July 20 protest.