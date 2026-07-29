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English NewsNewsParliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha Passes Anti-Paper Leak Bill Amid Opposition Walkout

Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha Passes Anti-Paper Leak Bill Amid Opposition Walkout

Lok Sabha passed the Anti-Paper Leak Bill amid an Opposition walkout before adjourning for the day, with Priyanka Gandhi and Jitendra Singh trading barbs.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 03:49 PM (IST)

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Anti-Paper Leak Bill, aimed at curbing question paper leaks and strengthening the integrity of public examinations. The legislation was passed amid an Opposition walkout.

Following the passage of the Bill, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day.

Also Read: 'Put Pellets In Blood Of Students': Rahul Gandhi's Big Charge At Amit Shah Over Police Action

Political Reactions

As the House witnessed a heated session, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi said, "Poora desh dekh raha hai kya hua" ("The entire country is watching what happened").

Responding to the Bill's passage, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "Ab 5 mahine mein paper leak par faisla" ("Now, decisions in paper leak cases will be taken within five months"), underscoring the government's push for faster action against examination malpractices.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Applauds Gen-Z Protest In Addresses To Lok Sabha Over NEET Paper Leak Row

Before You Go

LOK SABHA DEBATE: Opposition Questions NTA Over Paper Leak Issue, Demands Major Exam Reforms

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 03:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Parliament Monsoon Session Lok Sabha 'Lok Sabha' Anti Paper Leak Bill
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