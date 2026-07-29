Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha Passes Anti-Paper Leak Bill Amid Opposition Walkout

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Anti-Paper Leak Bill, aimed at curbing question paper leaks and strengthening the integrity of public examinations. The legislation was passed amid an Opposition walkout.

Following the passage of the Bill, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day.

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Political Reactions

As the House witnessed a heated session, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi said, "Poora desh dekh raha hai kya hua" ("The entire country is watching what happened").

Responding to the Bill's passage, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "Ab 5 mahine mein paper leak par faisla" ("Now, decisions in paper leak cases will be taken within five months"), underscoring the government's push for faster action against examination malpractices.

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