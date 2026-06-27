Jackky Bhagnani Spotted On Dating App Raya? Viral Screenshot Sparks Buzz Online

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jackky Bhagnani's alleged Raya dating profile screenshot went viral.

Profile showed spelling error, London location, legitimacy unconfirmed.

Circulation follows his earlier 'situationship' comment on marriage.

Rakul Preet Singh clarified the marriage comment was misinterpreted.

Social media has once again turned its attention towards Jackky Bhagnani after an alleged screenshot of his dating app profile on Raya began doing the rounds online. The post, which quickly went viral, has triggered speculation and heated discussion, especially as it follows closely on the heels of his earlier “situationship” comment about Rakul Preet Singh.

Although nothing has been confirmed, the timing and content of the claim have ensured it continues to trend across platforms.

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Alleged Raya Profile Goes Viral Online

A Reddit user recently shared a screengrab taken from a YouTuber's video, claiming hat Jackky Bhagnani appears to have a profile on Raya, an invite-only dating platform.

The screenshot shows a profile named “Jackky”, with the bio listed as “Actor/Peoducer” and the location set as London, United Kingdom. The spelling error in “producer” quickly caught the attention of users, adding to doubts about the profile’s legitimacy.

At present, there is no independent verification confirming whether the account truly belongs to the actor-producer, is inactive, or may have been created by someone else.

What Is Raya?

Raya is widely known as a highly exclusive, membership-based dating platform often used by celebrities, influencers, and high-profile professionals. Unlike mainstream dating apps, users must apply for entry and undergo a strict vetting process before approval.

The platform is designed not just for dating but also for networking and social connections, which has contributed to its growing popularity among public figures.

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The ‘Situationship’ Remark That Resurfaced

The timing of the viral screenshot has drawn attention because it comes months after Jackky Bhagnani’s comment about his marriage with Rakul Preet Singh made headlines.

During an interview with a YouTube channel in April, he had said, “Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship. Of course, we are exclusive to each other because that’s why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything.”

The statement sparked widespread criticism online, with many interpreting it in different ways.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Clarification

Following the backlash, Rakul Preet Singh addressed the controversy on her Instagram Stories, suggesting the comment had been misinterpreted.

She wrote, “We had a great laugh today about how one line from an hour-long conversation can suddenly become the headline. Funny… until it’s not. Context matters. Nuance matters. Conversations deserve better than being reduced to clickbait. Maybe it’s time platforms take a little more responsibility for the narratives they create.”