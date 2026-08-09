'Sahi Muddon Par Videos Banaiye': Mrunal Thakur Shuts Down Yashasvi Jaiswal Dating Rumours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mrunal Thakur dismissed dating rumors with cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Speculation arose from their separate appearances at a Mumbai cafe.

Thakur urged people to focus on real issues, not celebrity gossip.

She was also previously linked to actor Dhanush in 2025.

Mrunal Thakur has addressed the dating speculation surrounding her and cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal. Her clarification comes after social media users linked the two following their separate appearances at at same cafe in Mumbai's Bandra West. A video showing them leaving the location quickly spread online, prompting questions about whether there was more to their meeting. Mrunal, however, has dismissed the speculation and questioned why such rumours were being treated as fact.

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Mrunal Thakur Responds To Yashasvi Jaiswal Dating Rumours

The speculation gained momentum after a social media post asked whether Mrunal was dating Jaiswal.

Mrunal responded directly in the comments section, writing, “Bro relax… show me ek sath kahan? Kaise yaar, aap log itne padhe likhe log aise afwaao ko sach manne lagte hain?

She also urged people creating social media content to pay attention to issues beyond celebrity speculation.

Mrunal added, “Desh mein kya kuch nahi ho raha hain. Gen Z se kuch sikhiye aur sahi muddon par videos banaiye aur jyaada views mileenge."

Her response came after a clip featuring the two separate appearances at the same Mumbai café prompted fans to speculate about a possible relationship. Although the original comment is no longer visible under the video, a screenshot of the response has continued to circulate on social media.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and rumoured girlfriend Mrunal Thakur spotted together in Bandra. 📸✨ pic.twitter.com/xINE8P2y6C — Cric Unfiltered (@Cric_Unfiltered) July 30, 2026

Mrunal Thakur Was Previously Linked To Dhanush

The Yashasvi Jaiswal rumours aren't the first time Mrunal Thakur has been linked romantically with a fellow actor or public figure.

In 2025, she was linked to actor Dhanush after she warmly greeted him at the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2 in August. Their interaction led to speculation that Dhanush had attended the screening specifically to support her.

Reports later claimed that the two were planning to marry in 2026. Neither Mrunal nor Dhanush publicly confirmed those reports, while people close to the actor dismissed the claims.

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Yashasvi Jaiswal's Cricket Career

Away from the speculation surrounding his personal life, Yashasvi Jaiswal has continued to establish himself as one of India’s promising young cricketers.

The left-handed batter made his international debut in 2023 and made an immediate impression with a century against the West Indies. He has since become an important part of India’s set-up across formats.

Jaiswal represents Mumbai in domestic cricket and plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.