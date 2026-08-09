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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Sahi Muddon Par Videos Banaiye': Mrunal Thakur Shuts Down Yashasvi Jaiswal Dating Rumours

'Sahi Muddon Par Videos Banaiye': Mrunal Thakur Shuts Down Yashasvi Jaiswal Dating Rumours

Mrunal Thakur has responded to dating rumours linking her with cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal after the two were spotted leaving the same Mumbai café.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mrunal Thakur dismissed dating rumors with cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal.
  • Speculation arose from their separate appearances at a Mumbai cafe.
  • Thakur urged people to focus on real issues, not celebrity gossip.
  • She was also previously linked to actor Dhanush in 2025.

Mrunal Thakur has addressed the dating speculation surrounding her and cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal. Her clarification comes after social media users linked the two following their separate appearances at at same cafe in Mumbai's Bandra West. A video showing them leaving the location quickly spread online, prompting questions about whether there was more to their meeting. Mrunal, however, has dismissed the speculation and questioned why such rumours were being treated as fact.

ALSO READ: Yash Defends Kiara Advani Amid Backlash Over Toxic’s ‘Tabaahi’, Says ‘We’re Little Ahead Of Times’

Mrunal Thakur Responds To Yashasvi Jaiswal Dating Rumours

The speculation gained momentum after a social media post asked whether Mrunal was dating Jaiswal.

Mrunal responded directly in the comments section, writing, “Bro relax… show me ek sath kahan? Kaise yaar, aap log itne padhe likhe log aise afwaao ko sach manne lagte hain?

She also urged people creating social media content to pay attention to issues beyond celebrity speculation.

Mrunal added, “Desh mein kya kuch nahi ho raha hain. Gen Z se kuch sikhiye aur sahi muddon par videos banaiye aur jyaada views mileenge."

Her response came after a clip featuring the two separate appearances at the same Mumbai café prompted fans to speculate about a possible relationship. Although the original comment is no longer visible under the video, a screenshot of the response has continued to circulate on social media.

Mrunal Thakur Was Previously Linked To Dhanush

The Yashasvi Jaiswal rumours aren't the first time Mrunal Thakur has been linked romantically with a fellow actor or public figure.

In 2025, she was linked to actor Dhanush after she warmly greeted him at the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2 in August. Their interaction led to speculation that Dhanush had attended the screening specifically to support her.

Reports later claimed that the two were planning to marry in 2026. Neither Mrunal nor Dhanush publicly confirmed those reports, while people close to the actor dismissed the claims.

ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli Drops Mahesh Babu’s First Look As Rudhra From 'Varanasi' On His Birthday

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Cricket Career

Away from the speculation surrounding his personal life, Yashasvi Jaiswal has continued to establish himself as one of India’s promising young cricketers.

The left-handed batter made his international debut in 2023 and made an immediate impression with a century against the West Indies. He has since become an important part of India’s set-up across formats.

Jaiswal represents Mumbai in domestic cricket and plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Mrunal Thakur say about the dating rumors with Yashasvi Jaiswal?

Mrunal Thakur dismissed the speculation, questioning why people believed rumors based on separate appearances at a cafe. She urged people to focus on more important issues.

Why did the dating rumors between Mrunal Thakur and Yashasvi Jaiswal begin?

The rumors started after a video showed them separately leaving the same café in Mumbai's Bandra West. Social media users linked the two following their appearances.

Has Mrunal Thakur been linked to other public figures before?

Yes, Mrunal Thakur was previously linked to actor Dhanush in 2025 after a warm greeting at a movie premiere. Reports claiming a marriage in 2026 were later dismissed.

What are some highlights of Yashasvi Jaiswal's cricket career?

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his international debut in 2023, scoring a century against the West Indies. He is a promising young left-handed batter for India, Mumbai, and the Rajasthan Royals.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Aug 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mrunal Thakur Yashasvi Jaiswal Mrunal Thakur Dating Rumours
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