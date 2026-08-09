India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTom Holland Salary Evolution: How His Paycheque Soared From Rs 2.38 crore To Rs 95.21 crore

Tom Holland Salary Evolution: How His Paycheque Soared From Rs 2.38 crore To Rs 95.21 crore

Tom Holland’s reported Hollywood earnings have surged since his 2016 Spider-Man debut, rising from $250,000 for Captain America: Civil War to around $10 million for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tom Holland earned $250,000 for his 2016 MCU debut.
  • His reported Spider-Man salary rapidly rose to $10 million.
  • Non-MCU films and series also command multimillion-dollar earnings.

Tom Holland’s Hollywood journey has been closely tied to a remarkable rise in his reported earnings. The British actor entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War in 2016, reportedly earning around $250,000. Within five years, his reported salary for Spider-Man: No Way Home had climbed to approximately $10 million. His earnings also grew through films including The Impossible, In the Heart of the Sea, Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Avengers films. While Hollywood contracts are rarely made public in full, reported figures show how Holland’s growing box-office value transformed his position from a young newcomer into one of the industry’s biggest stars.

From Spider-Man To $10 Million

Holland’s reported paycheque began rising sharply once he became a regular face in the MCU. For Captain America: Civil War, his reported salary was around $250,000. His initial base pay for Spider-Man: Homecoming was reportedly about $500,000, although bonuses are said to have taken his total earnings for the film to approximately $1.5 million.

ALSO READ | Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Rs 6.4 Cr Wedding Had A Spider-Man Theme, Wildflowers, Phone Ban

The jump continued with Marvel’s two-part Avengers story. Holland reportedly earned around $3 million each for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. His pay for Spider-Man: Far From Home was estimated at about $4 million. By Spider-Man: No Way Home, the numbers had changed dramatically. Reports placed Holland’s earnings at approximately $10 million, marking a huge increase from his MCU debut.

ALSO READ | MP Boy Goes Missing, Reaches Mumbai To Pursue Dream Of Acting In 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

According to figures shared by Pubity, his reported film earnings also included around $100,000 for The Impossible, $150,000 for How I Live Now and $200,000 for In the Heart of the Sea. His reported pay for The Devil All The Time, Cherry and Chaos Walking was around $5 million each.

For the 2023 series The Crowded Room, Holland was reportedly paid around $400,000 per episode.

Tom Holland’s 2026 Paycheque

Holland’s earning power has extended beyond Spider-Man. He is set to appear as Telemachus in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, alongside an ensemble cast that includes several major Hollywood names. According to the figures cited by Pubity, Holland’s reported pay for The Odyssey is around $10 million. If accurate, that would put his earnings for the film at a level comparable to his reported No Way Home salary.

The progression is striking when viewed chronologically:

  • The Impossible (2012) — $100,000
  • How I Live Now (2013) — $150,000
  • In the Heart of the Sea (2015) — $200,000
  • Captain America: Civil War (2016) — $250,000
  • Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) — around $1.5 million with reported bonuses
  • Avengers: Infinity War (2018) — $3 million
  • Avengers: Endgame (2019) — $3 million
  • Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) — $4 million
  • The Devil All The Time (2020) — $5 million
  • Cherry (2021) — $5 million
  • Chaos Walking (2021) — $5 million
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) — $10 million
  • The Crowded Room (2023) — around $400,000 per episode
  • The Odyssey (2026) — around $10 million, as reported by Pubity

These figures should be treated as reported estimates rather than confirmed contract values. Studios and actors generally do not disclose the complete financial terms of individual deals, including bonuses, backend arrangements and other incentives.

The Bigger Picture

Holland’s reported salary journey reflects how quickly a successful franchise can change an actor’s commercial value. His progression from a reported $250,000 for Civil War to around $10 million for No Way Home represents an approximately 40-fold increase in five years. With major projects continuing, his Hollywood paycheques are now firmly in blockbuster territory.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Tom Holland reportedly earn for his first role as Spider-Man?

Tom Holland's reported salary for his debut as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War was around $250,000. This marked his entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What was Tom Holland's reported salary for Spider-Man: No Way Home?

For Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland's reported earnings climbed to approximately $10 million. This was a significant increase from his earlier MCU films.

What were Tom Holland's reported earnings for non-Spider-Man films?

Tom Holland reportedly earned around $5 million each for films like The Devil All The Time, Cherry, and Chaos Walking. His early non-MCU films had lower reported pay.

What was Tom Holland's reported pay for 'The Crowded Room' series?

For the 2023 series The Crowded Room, Tom Holland was reportedly paid around $400,000 per episode. This represents his earnings in a television project.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 09 Aug 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Spider-Man Tom Holland Tom Holland Salary Tom Holland Paycheque Tom Holland Earnings Spider-Man Salary Tom Holland Net Worth
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Tom Holland Salary Evolution: How His Paycheque Soared From Rs 2.38 crore To Rs 95.21 crore
Tom Holland Salary Evolution: How His Paycheque Soared From Rs 2.38 crore To Rs 95.21 crore
Celebrities
Tony Kakkar Reacts To Guru Randhawa’s ‘Fine Shyt’ Backlash: ‘Would Have Been Fun If We Were Trolled Together’
Tony Kakkar Reacts To Guru Randhawa’s ‘Fine Shyt’ Backlash: ‘Would Have Been Fun If We Were Trolled Together’
Celebrities
'Sahi Muddon Par Videos Banaiye': Mrunal Thakur Shuts Down Yashasvi Jaiswal Dating Rumours
'Sahi Muddon Par Videos Banaiye': Mrunal Thakur Shuts Down Yashasvi Jaiswal Dating Rumours
Celebrities
Yash Defends Kiara Advani Amid Backlash Over Toxic’s ‘Tabaahi’, Says ‘We’re Little Ahead Of Times’
Yash Defends Kiara Advani Amid Backlash Over Toxic’s ‘Tabaahi’, Says ‘We’re Little Ahead Of Times’
Advertisement

Videos

Jharkhand Politics: BJP Claims Rahul Gandhi Pressuring Hemant Soren Over JPSC-JSSC Row
Jharkhand: JPSC-JSSC Protest Intensifies as Students Accuse Jharkhand Government of Dividing Movement
Jharkhand: Jharkhand Government May Cancel 14th JPSC Prelims Amid Student Protest
Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Launches ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign in Lucknow
Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir: Protests Intensify in PoK as Demonstrators Target Pakistan Government
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget