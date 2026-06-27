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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesAkshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan Reunite After 18 Years For Priyadarshan’s ‘Haiwaan’, Film To Release This September

Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan Reunite After 18 Years For Priyadarshan’s ‘Haiwaan’, Film To Release This September

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. The film will release days ahead of Toxic, starring Yash.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan reunite for Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan'.
  • KVN Productions film 'Haiwaan' releases worldwide September 11, 2026.
  • Inspired by 'Oppam', the film features Mohanlal and Asrani.

Akshay Kumar, who is basking in the success of Welcome To The Jungle, will reunite with Saif Ali Khan after nearly two decades for their upcoming film. The duo will be seen together in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, which is scheduled for a worldwide release on September 11. The film is backed by KVN Productions.

Akshay, Saif Gear Up For Haiwaan

Announcing the project, KVN Productions wrote, “One obsession. One relentless pursuit. One date you’ll want to remember.”

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The production house further shared, “Haiwaan - a Priyadarshan film starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar,” while the official poster added, “In cinemas September 11, 2026. 60 blockbusters. One master storyteller. Filmed by Priyadarshan.”

The film also features Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher in key roles, with a special appearance by Mohanlal and a posthumous appearance by veteran actor Asrani. 

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Haiwaan is reportedly loosely inspired by the Malayalam hit Oppam and revolves around a judge attempting to protect a young girl - his daughter - from a ruthless psychopath.

Film To Release Days After Toxic

The same production house is also backing Yash’s much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, which is set to release worldwide on August 26, just days before Haiwaan

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic will release in Kannada and English, along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

 

Before You Go

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About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 27 Jun 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Akshay Kumar Toxic Saif Ali Khan Haiwaan
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