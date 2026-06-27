Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan reunite for Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan'.

KVN Productions film 'Haiwaan' releases worldwide September 11, 2026.

Inspired by 'Oppam', the film features Mohanlal and Asrani.

Akshay Kumar, who is basking in the success of Welcome To The Jungle, will reunite with Saif Ali Khan after nearly two decades for their upcoming film. The duo will be seen together in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, which is scheduled for a worldwide release on September 11. The film is backed by KVN Productions.

Akshay, Saif Gear Up For Haiwaan

Announcing the project, KVN Productions wrote, “One obsession. One relentless pursuit. One date you’ll want to remember.”

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The production house further shared, “Haiwaan - a Priyadarshan film starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar,” while the official poster added, “In cinemas September 11, 2026. 60 blockbusters. One master storyteller. Filmed by Priyadarshan.”

One obsession.

One relentless pursuit.

One date you’ll want to remember.#Haiwaan - A Priyadarshan Film starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar ✨

In cinemas 11th September 2026.

Mark your calendars 🗓️



#SaifAliKhan @akshaykumar@priyadarshandir @ipritamofficial… pic.twitter.com/cAuIDV7sTR — KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) June 27, 2026

The film also features Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher in key roles, with a special appearance by Mohanlal and a posthumous appearance by veteran actor Asrani.

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Haiwaan is reportedly loosely inspired by the Malayalam hit Oppam and revolves around a judge attempting to protect a young girl - his daughter - from a ruthless psychopath.

Film To Release Days After Toxic

The same production house is also backing Yash’s much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, which is set to release worldwide on August 26, just days before Haiwaan.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic will release in Kannada and English, along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.