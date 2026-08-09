Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Guru Randhawa's 'Fine Shyt' drew criticism and style comparisons.

Tony Kakkar posted a humorous video embracing online comparisons.

Tony's playful response garnered positive reactions from social media.

Randhawa faced backlash over song's style, remaining silent.

Guru Randhawa’s latest track ‘Fine Shyt’ has sparked plenty of chatter online, and now Tony Kakkar has added his own twist to the conversation. As the song faces trolling and comparisons to Tony’s musical style, the singer shared a cheeky video that appeared to turn the entire controversy into a joke.

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Tony Kakkar Joins The Conversation With A Mock Phone Call

Tony Kakkar shared a humorous video in which he pretends to be speaking to Guru Randhawa over the phone. Addressing him as “Guru bhai”, Tony dramatically reacts to the situation before saying, “Oh, what have you done? You did it all by yourself. You didn't even tell me."

The singer shared the clip on his Instagram Story on Saturday, August 8, alongside the cheeky caption, "Tony Kakkar = a Genre". His post appeared to embrace the comparisons being made online rather than directly addressing the criticism aimed at Guru.

Tony then jokingly suggests that the two singers could have joined forces in the online trolling. “It would have been fun if we had trolled together. Just me from here and you from there,” he says during the mock conversation.

The video continues with Tony bringing up “royalty” and responding to his imaginary conversation partner before once again turning his attention towards the song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Kakkar (@tonykakkar)

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Users React To Tony Kakkar’s Video

Tony Kakkar’s playful take on the ‘Fine Shyt’ controversy quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many joining in on the joke. Several fans appeared amused by the mock phone call, while others praised Tony’s sense of humour and backed him amid the trolling.

One user called it an “Unexpected Collab of Tony kakkar x Guru randhawa !” Another simply reacted, “Hilarious!”

A fan addressed Tony affectionately, writing, “Tonu you look so cute ..Honestly I can't stop laughing.” Another joked about the royalty reference, saying, “Royalties aaram se bhejwa dena. Top tier!”

Tony’s supporters also came out in his defence. One user wrote, “Dear haters, don't mess with our Tonu, got it? We literally don't take you guys seriously for even a second!”

Another praised the singer’s personality and musical style, commenting, “How can anyone hate or troll such a kind-hearted soul? Nobody can match Tony's vibe when it comes to party tracks.”

Guru Randhawa’s ‘Fine Shyt’ Faces Online Backlash

‘Fine Shyt’ was released by Guru Randhawa two days ago and quickly became the subject of criticism online. Some fans questioned the change in his musical style, with social media users asking what had happened to the “OG Guru Randhawa”.

The song has been performed by Guru Randhawa and Yashvi Desai, while Guru Randhawa has written the lyrics with Gurjit Gill. The music video has also faced criticism following its release.

As the trolling and comparisons continued online, Guru Randhawa had not responded to the backlash.