Taylor Swift Songs Removed From Trump Posts After White House Used Her Music Repeatedly

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Swift's music removed from Trump campaign, White House videos.

Her songs frequently appeared despite political differences with Trump.

Campaign and White House earlier featured Swift's music.

Music use sparks debate over artists' political positions.

Taylor Swift’s music has been removed from social media videos shared by US President Donald Trump’s campaign and the White House, after her songs appeared in several posts in recent months. The move comes despite Swift’s well-known political differences with Trump. She backed Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential race, while Trump has repeatedly criticised the singer, including declaring, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" Swift has not recently responded to his remarks. Her music has nevertheless featured in posts highlighting Trump’s political activities, White House appearances and public engagements, prompting renewed attention over whether her songs were being used without her approval.

Taylor Swift Songs Used In Trump Posts

Trump’s campaign recently featured Swift’s music in two TikTok posts. One video played on several of her well-known song titles, using a sequence that included references to Red, Everything Has Changed, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, and The Last Time, alongside images and references to Trump.

Another campaign video used Swift’s I Knew It, I Knew You, a song associated with the upcoming Toy Story 5. The clip showed Trump with children at the White House, dancing during a UFC event and appearing at a political rally. Its caption praised Trump, saying, "Nobody loves our country & the American People more than @President Donald J Trump."

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The campaign’s use of Swift’s music has attracted attention because the singer endorsed Trump's Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, during the 2024 election.

White House Also Used Swift’s Music

The White House has also featured Swift’s songs in social media content. In April, a video showing members of the Artemis II crew meeting Trump at the White House used High Infidelity. The post also highlighted the lyric, "Do you really want to know where I was April 29th?"

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Another White House TikTok video posted in November featured The Fate of Ophelia from Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl. Released alongside images of the US flag, monuments and Trump, the video also included his 2023 arrest mugshot. The post generated significant discussion online. A White House spokesperson subsequently told several media outlets that the video had been made because the administration knew news organisations "would breathlessly amplify them."

Trump And Taylor Swift’s Long-Running Clash

Swift’s political stance has previously put her at odds with Trump. During the 2020 election campaign, she criticised him on social media, writing that Trump was "WELL AWARE we do not want him as our president." After Swift endorsed Harris in 2024, Trump responded on social media with the message, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" He later took another swipe at the singer, writing: "Has anyone noticed that, since I said 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' she’s no longer ' HOT '?"

Swift is not the only major artist whose music has become part of the political debate. Artists including Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande have publicly urged the Trump administration not to use their songs. Neither the White House nor a representative for Swift immediately responded to requests for comment about the removal of the songs.

Trump’s communications team has continued using popular music in social media posts covering subjects ranging from immigration enforcement and US military operations to the arrest of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The latest removals have therefore renewed questions over the use of commercially released music in political messaging, particularly when the artist has publicly taken an opposing political position.

For now, Swift has not issued a fresh public statement about the Trump administration’s use of her music.