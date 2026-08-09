OPINION | Why SAARC Should (But Can’t) Be Revived

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BIMSTEC offers an alternative amidst SAARC's persistent stagnation.

The sprawling 100-acre bustling campus of South Asian University (SAU), situated in New Delhi, stands as a significant testament to the potential for collaboration among the eight member states of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

Established in 2010, the SAU symbolizes the aspirations for regional unity and development in a region that is home to a quarter of the world's population and boasts an economy exceeding five trillion dollars. However, despite this promising foundation, SAARC appears to be languishing, with its origins dating back to 1985 when it was initiated by the then President of Bangladesh, Zia Ur Rahman.

The current state of SAARC raises concerns about its viability and effectiveness, as it seems to be on a path toward irrelevance.

SAARC's Lost Decade

The South Asian University is not an isolated example of the potential benefits that SAARC could offer to its citizens, particularly the ambitious youth who seek to leverage Indian expertise across various sectors.

Unfortunately, the organization has been rendered largely inactive over the past decade due to the prevailing confrontational political climate among member states. This stagnation has resulted in missed opportunities for growth and development that could have significantly uplifted the region.

While the institutional framework established by SAARC, headquartered in Kathmandu, continues to operate under the leadership of Bangladeshi diplomat Gholam Sarwar, the lack of meaningful engagement at the summit level has contributed to a growing disconnect between the organization and the populace it aims to serve.

Despite the ongoing functions of various regional councils and specialized bodies, such as those focused on agriculture, culture, energy, and health issues like tuberculosis and AIDS, the overall perception of SAARC is diminishing.

The organization’s effectiveness is undermined by the absence of high-level meetings among heads of state, which are crucial for fostering dialogue and cooperation. As a result, SAARC risks fading from the collective memory of the people in the region, who may increasingly view it as a relic of a bygone era rather than a dynamic platform for regional collaboration.

The challenge remains for SAARC to revitalize its mission and re-engage its member states in a manner that reflects the aspirations and needs of the South Asian populace.

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Trade Potential Remains Largely Untapped

SAARC cooperation encompasses various sectors, including trade, agriculture, education, health, and environmental issues. The framework includes several agreements, such as the SAARC Regional Convention on Suppression of Terrorism and the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme.

Economic collaboration is further enhanced by initiatives like the SAARC Preferential Trading Arrangement (SAPTA) and the South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA). However, the full potential of these agreements remains unrealized, primarily due to Pakistan's persistent reluctance to constructively engage and create conditions for mutual trust.

India advocates for a people-centric approach to regional cooperation, emphasizing the need for a terrorism-free environment to facilitate meaningful integration.

Despite the challenges that hinder Summit-level interactions, SAARC continues to serve as a vital platform for regional development. The recent diplomatic overtures, particularly from the Maldivian President seeking to mediate between India and Pakistan, reflect the growing frustration among smaller SAARC members, such as Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan, regarding the stagnation of the organization.

This frustration stems from the missed opportunities for collaboration and mutual benefit within a region that represents a quarter of the world's population and boasts a vibrant economy exceeding $5 trillion.

In contrast to SAARC's limited intra-regional trade, which remains below five percent, organizations like ASEAN and the European Union demonstrate the advantages of robust regional cooperation, with trade levels reaching 25 percent and over 60 percent, respectively.

The potential for SAARC to emerge as a significant global player remains, contingent upon overcoming existing barriers to cross-border trade and fostering stronger ties among member states.

Terrorism And Connectivity Hinder Progress

The primary challenge hindering intra-SAARC trade and progress within the organization is the prevalence of cross-border terrorism, which creates a climate of fear across the region.

India and Afghanistan, as the most affected nations, find it difficult to engage in economic activities under such circumstances. The current atmosphere of terror obstructs the promotion of meaningful cross-border trade and investment, which are essential for regional economic growth.

Effective trade requires robust connectivity through highways, waterways, and air and maritime links, all of which are significantly lacking in South Asia.

The aspiration for seamless travel and trade among SAARC nations, exemplified by the idea of having breakfast in New Delhi, lunch in Lahore, and dinner in Kabul, can only be realized with improved connectivity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives, such as inviting SAARC leaders to his inauguration and attending a family event of then PM Nawaz Sharif in Lahore in 2015, reflected a commitment to fostering regional cooperation.

However, this vision was undermined by extremist actions, notably the terror attack in Uri, which led India to withdraw from the 2016 SAARC summit in Islamabad.

Since then, India has maintained its stance, insisting that Pakistan must unequivocally condemn terrorism in all its forms before any further participation in SAARC activities.

Interestingly, Pakistan has also refused to join the SAARC satellite project, for which India launched a Rs 450 crore communications satellite for member states' benefit.

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SAARC Summit Remains In Limbo

The 18th SAARC summit, held in November 2014 in Nepal, was significantly influenced by India's newly elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, subsequent developments related to terrorism hindered progress within SAARC.

The anticipated 19th summit in Islamabad was ultimately cancelled due to ongoing political tensions, which continue to affect the South Asian region.

Pakistan has expressed that both the region and the international community are weary of India's persistent focus on terrorism, which has obstructed cooperative efforts in South Asia.

Pakistan appears to be capitalizing on India's challenges, positioning itself as a peacemaker while placing the onus on India to improve relations and revitalize SAARC.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has not faced similar pressure to renounce state-sponsored terrorism.

BIMSTEC Offers An Alternative

In response, India has sought to promote BIMSTEC, an initiative for technical and economic cooperation in the Bay of Bengal region, which is headquartered in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Notably, India has invited Bangladeshi leader Tarique Rahman to the upcoming BRICS summit in New Delhi, highlighting its commitment to regional collaboration.

While BIMSTEC, which includes Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, offers India a pathway to Southeast Asia, SAARC remains crucial for engagement with Pakistan and Central and West Asia.

Regardless of the platform, mutual trust among member nations is essential for effective cooperation.

Accusations against Pakistan for using terrorism as a state tool to destabilize neighbouring countries exacerbate tensions with India and Afghanistan. Until Pakistan ceases its support for terrorism and a climate of distrust persists, the revival of SAARC will remain a formidable challenge.

(Ranjit Kumar is a senior journalist and strategic affairs analyst.)