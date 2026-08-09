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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceRs 146 Crore Pension Transfer: Here's Who Got The July Installment In Uttarakhand

Rs 146 Crore Pension Transfer: Here's Who Got The July Installment In Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami transferred Rs 146 crore in July pension payments to nearly 9.87 lakh beneficiaries, including old-age, widow, disability and Kisan pension recipients.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 10:44 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Uttarakhand disbursed July pension instalment to 9.87 lakh beneficiaries.
  • Chief Minister Dhami utilized DBT for timely, transparent pension transfers.
  • Old-age, widow, disability pensioners received major portions of funds.

For pensioners, the arrival of a monthly pension is often less about a routine bank credit and more about having a predictable source of money for everyday expenses. In Uttarakhand, nearly 9.87 lakh beneficiaries of various social welfare pension schemes have received their July installment, with the state government transferring more than Rs 146 crore directly into their bank accounts.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami transferred the pension amount through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) at a programme organised at the Chief Minister's Camp Office. According to the State Bureau, Dehradun, the transfer covered 987,017 beneficiaries under different pension schemes administered by the Social Welfare Department.

The July payment is aimed at ensuring that eligible beneficiaries receive their pension directly, without having to make repeated visits to government offices.

Nearly 6.16 Lakh Old-Age Pensioners Among Beneficiaries

The largest share of the July pension payment went to beneficiaries of the old-age pension scheme, reported Jagran.

According to details shared by the state government, Rs 92.34 crore was transferred to 6,15,628 old-age pension beneficiaries.

The second-largest category was widow pension, under which Rs 35.54 crore was transferred to 2,36,983 beneficiaries.

Disability pension beneficiaries also received their monthly installment. The government transferred Rs 13.36 crore to 89,128 beneficiaries under this category.

The July disbursement also covered several other pension schemes, including those for farmers, abandoned women and beneficiaries under specific state-supported programmes.

Here's The Category-Wise Break-Up

The pension amount transferred under the different categories was:

Pension category Beneficiaries Amount transferred
Old-age pension 6,15,628 Rs 92.34 crore
Widow pension 2,36,983 Rs 35.54 crore
Disability pension 89,128 Rs 13.36 crore
Kisan pension 27,288 Rs 3.27 crore
Abandoned women pension 8,284 Rs 99.40 lakh
Maintenance grant 7,383 Rs 51.68 lakh
Tilu Rauteli pension 2,196 Rs 26.35 lakh
Dwarf pension 127 Rs 1.52 lakh

The figures cover eight different categories of pension and support payments.

Also Read : Smart Borrowing Guide: How To Manage EMIs, Credit Cards And Loans Responsibly

Pension Payment Made Through DBT

The latest payment has been made through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, which transfers government benefits directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts.

Chief Minister Dhami said the state government was working towards ensuring timely and transparent payment of pensions so that eligible beneficiaries could access government schemes directly.

He also said the objective was to ensure that vulnerable sections of society, including elderly people, widows and persons with disabilities, do not have to repeatedly visit government offices to receive their pension.

From a beneficiary's perspective, direct credit of the pension is particularly relevant because it reduces the need for physical intervention in receiving the payment. The state government said its priority was to ensure that eligible citizens receive their entitlements on time and without unnecessary hassle.

Over 2 Lakh Beneficiaries Under National Social Assistance Programme

Social Welfare Minister Khajan Das said the July pension installment had also been paid to around 2,15,000 pensioners covered under the Ministry of Rural Development's National Social Assistance Programme.

These payments are being made through the SNA Sparsh system, according to the minister.

The July disbursement therefore covers beneficiaries across multiple pension and assistance categories, with old-age pensioners accounting for the largest group.

Also Read : No UPI Charges For Users: Centre Explains What PSS Act Amendment Means

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the total amount transferred for the July pension instalment in Uttarakhand?

The Uttarakhand state government transferred more than Rs 146 crore for the July pension instalment. This payment benefited nearly 9.87 lakh social welfare pension scheme beneficiaries.

How was the pension amount transferred to the beneficiaries?

The pension amount was transferred directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. This method ensures timely and transparent payments.

Which category of beneficiaries received the largest share of the July pension payment?

The largest share of the July pension payment went to old-age pensioners. Around 6.16 lakh beneficiaries received Rs 92.34 crore under this category.

What is the purpose of using Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for pension payments?

DBT ensures eligible beneficiaries receive their pension directly without repeated visits to government offices. It promotes transparency and timely access to government schemes for vulnerable sections.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Aug 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pension State Government Employees CM Dhami Uttarakhand Pensioners Uttarakhand Pension
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