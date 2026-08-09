Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttarakhand disbursed July pension instalment to 9.87 lakh beneficiaries.

Chief Minister Dhami utilized DBT for timely, transparent pension transfers.

Old-age, widow, disability pensioners received major portions of funds.

For pensioners, the arrival of a monthly pension is often less about a routine bank credit and more about having a predictable source of money for everyday expenses. In Uttarakhand, nearly 9.87 lakh beneficiaries of various social welfare pension schemes have received their July installment, with the state government transferring more than Rs 146 crore directly into their bank accounts.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami transferred the pension amount through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) at a programme organised at the Chief Minister's Camp Office. According to the State Bureau, Dehradun, the transfer covered 987,017 beneficiaries under different pension schemes administered by the Social Welfare Department.

The July payment is aimed at ensuring that eligible beneficiaries receive their pension directly, without having to make repeated visits to government offices.

Nearly 6.16 Lakh Old-Age Pensioners Among Beneficiaries

The largest share of the July pension payment went to beneficiaries of the old-age pension scheme, reported Jagran.

According to details shared by the state government, Rs 92.34 crore was transferred to 6,15,628 old-age pension beneficiaries.

The second-largest category was widow pension, under which Rs 35.54 crore was transferred to 2,36,983 beneficiaries.

Disability pension beneficiaries also received their monthly installment. The government transferred Rs 13.36 crore to 89,128 beneficiaries under this category.

The July disbursement also covered several other pension schemes, including those for farmers, abandoned women and beneficiaries under specific state-supported programmes.

Here's The Category-Wise Break-Up

The pension amount transferred under the different categories was:

Pension category Beneficiaries Amount transferred Old-age pension 6,15,628 Rs 92.34 crore Widow pension 2,36,983 Rs 35.54 crore Disability pension 89,128 Rs 13.36 crore Kisan pension 27,288 Rs 3.27 crore Abandoned women pension 8,284 Rs 99.40 lakh Maintenance grant 7,383 Rs 51.68 lakh Tilu Rauteli pension 2,196 Rs 26.35 lakh Dwarf pension 127 Rs 1.52 lakh

The figures cover eight different categories of pension and support payments.

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Pension Payment Made Through DBT

The latest payment has been made through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, which transfers government benefits directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts.

Chief Minister Dhami said the state government was working towards ensuring timely and transparent payment of pensions so that eligible beneficiaries could access government schemes directly.

He also said the objective was to ensure that vulnerable sections of society, including elderly people, widows and persons with disabilities, do not have to repeatedly visit government offices to receive their pension.

From a beneficiary's perspective, direct credit of the pension is particularly relevant because it reduces the need for physical intervention in receiving the payment. The state government said its priority was to ensure that eligible citizens receive their entitlements on time and without unnecessary hassle.

Over 2 Lakh Beneficiaries Under National Social Assistance Programme

Social Welfare Minister Khajan Das said the July pension installment had also been paid to around 2,15,000 pensioners covered under the Ministry of Rural Development's National Social Assistance Programme.

These payments are being made through the SNA Sparsh system, according to the minister.

The July disbursement therefore covers beneficiaries across multiple pension and assistance categories, with old-age pensioners accounting for the largest group.

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