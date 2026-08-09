India Is Simplifying Customs Duties: Here's What FM Nirmala Sitharaman Has Planned

India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessFM Nirmala Sitharaman On Customs Duties: Why India Is Moving Towards Fewer Tariff Slabs

FM Nirmala Sitharaman On Customs Duties: Why India Is Moving Towards Fewer Tariff Slabs

The Centre aims to complete customs tariff rationalisation by Budget 2027-28, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman targeting a single-digit number of tariff slabs.

Written By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Finance Minister targets customs tariff rationalisation by FY2028.
  • This aims to simplify India's structure, reducing average duties.
  • India also aims for developed nation status by 2047.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government plans to complete customs tariff rationalisation by the Union Budget 2027-28, aiming to reduce the number of tariff slabs to single digits. The move is part of broader efforts to simplify India’s customs structure, reduce trade-related complexities and improve competitiveness. India currently has around 13 customs tariff slabs, although the government has already reduced the number to eight, including the zero-duty slab, through measures announced in the FY24 and FY26 Budgets.

The average customs duty rate has also declined to 10.66 per cent from 11.65 per cent, according to government estimates. However, complexities remain due to specific duties on commodities such as fabrics, mixed tariff structures, agriculture infrastructure cess and inverted duty structures.

India has been gradually reducing its most-favoured-nation tariffs across nearly 12,400 tariff lines. After the average tariff increased from 13.4 per cent in 2016 to 17 per cent in 2023, it eased to slightly above 16 per cent in 2024 and is currently around 15 per cent. The government’s latest push is aimed at creating a simpler and more predictable tariff regime.

The FY27 Budget continued the rationalisation process by reducing the import duty on personal goods to 10 per cent from 20 per cent. It also removed customs duty exemptions on 17 medicines used for cancer and rare diseases, while export input restrictions were raised to 40 per cent.

Further changes are expected as the government works towards a broader overhaul of the customs framework. Free trade agreements (FTAs) are also expected to influence India’s effective import tariff levels. With the India-European Union trade agreement potentially taking effect before the end of the year and a possible trade agreement with the U.S., imports covered under preferential tariff arrangements could account for more than half of total imports.

Also Read : Maharashtra Bike-Taxi Rules Could Change Swiggy, Zomato Deliveries: 2% Welfare Levy, Insurance And EVs

Sitharaman, speaking at the CD Deshmukh Memorial Lecture organised by the National Council of Applied Economic Research, also highlighted India’s long-term economic transformation and its ambition to become a developed nation by 2047. Citing economic historian Angus Maddison, she noted that India’s share of global GDP on a purchasing power parity basis has recovered to around 8.5 per cent from less than 3 per cent in the early 1970s.

She also pointed to challenges faced after Independence, including Partition, poverty, food security concerns and a limited industrial base, while highlighting institutions such as ISRO, BARC, BHEL and IITs as important contributors to economic development. The Finance Minister also stressed that government borrowing should primarily be directed towards creating productive assets rather than increasing future liabilities.

She said the government has nearly tripled capital expenditure over the past five years, with public spending helping encourage private investment and risk-taking. She urged state governments to focus borrowing on asset creation and improve revenue generation to reduce the future debt burden.

According to the IMF, India’s general government debt stood at 83.4 per cent of GDP in 2026. From a stock market perspective, customs tariff rationalisation could benefit import-dependent sectors such as electronics, automobiles, engineering and renewable energy by lowering input costs and supporting margins.

Export-oriented companies could also benefit from a simpler trade regime and improved competitiveness. However, businesses that have historically benefited from high import protection may face greater competition from overseas players. Investors are likely to focus on companies with strong cost advantages, global supply-chain exposure and greater ability to benefit from lower import duties. 

(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the government's main goal for customs tariff rationalization?

The government plans to complete customs tariff rationalisation by Union Budget 2027-28. The primary goal is to reduce the number of tariff slabs to single digits, simplifying India's customs structure.

How many customs tariff slabs does India currently have?

India currently has around 13 customs tariff slabs. However, the government has already reduced this number to eight, including the zero-duty slab, through measures in the FY24 and FY26 Budgets.

Which sectors are expected to benefit from customs tariff rationalization?

Import-dependent sectors such as electronics, automobiles, engineering, and renewable energy could benefit from lower input costs. Export-oriented companies may also see improved competitiveness due to a simpler trade regime.

What recent changes were made to customs duties in the FY27 Budget?

The FY27 Budget reduced the import duty on personal goods to 10% from 20%. It also removed customs duty exemptions on 17 medicines and raised export input restrictions to 40%.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
Read More
Published at : 09 Aug 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nirmala Sitharaman Indian Economy Custom Duties INDIA Tariffs Tariff Slabs
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
FM Nirmala Sitharaman On Customs Duties: Why India Is Moving Towards Fewer Tariff Slabs
India Is Simplifying Customs Duties: Here's What FM Nirmala Sitharaman Has Planned
Business
Emergency Fund: How Much Money Should You Save? Check The 3-6-9 Rule
Saving For Emergencies? This Simple 3-6-9 Rule Can Help Calculate Your Ideal Corpus
Business
Maharashtra Bike-Taxi Rules Could Change Swiggy, Zomato Deliveries: 2% Welfare Levy, Insurance And EVs
Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto Riders To Get Pension, Insurance Support? Maharashtra Proposes New Rules
Business
Rs 146 Crore Pension Transfer: Here's Who Got The July Installment In Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand Pensioners Get Rs 146 Crore In July: Check Who Received The Money
Advertisement

Videos

Jharkhand Politics: BJP Claims Rahul Gandhi Pressuring Hemant Soren Over JPSC-JSSC Row
Jharkhand: JPSC-JSSC Protest Intensifies as Students Accuse Jharkhand Government of Dividing Movement
Jharkhand: Jharkhand Government May Cancel 14th JPSC Prelims Amid Student Protest
Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Launches ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign in Lucknow
Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir: Protests Intensify in PoK as Demonstrators Target Pakistan Government
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget