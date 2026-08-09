Brett Lee Finally Settles Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Age Debate: 'Is He 15?'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Brett Lee dismisses age concerns, praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's cricket talent.

Lee highlighted Sooryavanshi's impressive IPL performance, including 97 runs.

Lee emphasized managing expectations for the young cricketer's development.

Lee detailed bowling strategy, challenging Sooryavanshi's hook and pull.

Australian fast-bowling great Brett Lee has played down the continued questions around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's age, saying the teenager's cricket should matter more than speculation about whether he is 15, 16, 17 or 18.

Lee, who played his final international match for Australia in 2012, believes Sooryavanshi has already shown enough ability to prove that he belongs at the highest level.

Brett Lee Dismisses Questions Over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Age

Age-related discussions around Sooryavanshi have followed the young batter as his profile has grown rapidly. Lee said the subject remains a talking point outside India, but argued that it should not overshadow the player's ability.

Speaking on the Beer Biceps YouTube channel, Lee said:

"He is incredible. Everyone offshore, away from India, asks the question if he's 15. 'Is he 15?' is probably the biggest talking point around the world. I don't care how old he is. If he's 15, fantastic, but if he's 17 or 18, who cares? This kid can play cricket. He has been such a great find for India, and he's going to go on to achieve bigger and better things."

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Sooryavanshi has already made a mark in the IPL, producing a series of impressive performances despite his age. Lee pointed to his 97 against Sunrisers Hyderabad as an example of the batter's ability against high-quality pace.

"He has already lit up the IPL in such a short space of time. That 97 he got (vs SRH), he was up against Aussie bowlers. They were bowling gas, and he was hooking them off his nose."

Lee was particularly impressed by the teenager's shot-making and power, but believes managing expectations will be just as important as improving his cricket.

"He is playing proper cricketing shots and has power that he finds from somewhere. It won't be his form or batting; it'll only be his mind. He still has to be a kid. Let him be a kid and don't put too much pressure."

Brett Lee Explains How He Would Bowl To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Lee also discussed how he would have approached bowling to Sooryavanshi, particularly given the youngster's strength against short-pitched deliveries.

The former Australia pacer said he enjoyed facing batters who were confident against the hook and pull because it created a direct contest between bowler and batter.

"If someone was a good hooker or puller of the ball, I used to love that because then it becomes a contest."

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Lee said he would study the batter before testing him with pace and bounce.

"So of course I would go into the boardroom, go upstairs and have a look. I'll put one on his badge and see what he does with it."

Even if Sooryavanshi managed to clear the boundary, Lee said he would not immediately abandon the plan.

"He might hook me for six, but it won't discourage me from giving him another one."

For Lee, the bigger challenge now is ensuring Sooryavanshi develops without carrying the weight of expectations that often comes with early success.