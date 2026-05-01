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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'How Many More Lives?': Sonu Sood Demands Mandatory Life Jackets After Jabalpur Boat Tragedy

'How Many More Lives?': Sonu Sood Demands Mandatory Life Jackets After Jabalpur Boat Tragedy

Sonu Sood reacts to the Jabalpur cruise tragedy, urging mandatory life jackets after 9 deaths and 6 missing. He calls for strict safety rules and accountability.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 01 May 2026 03:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jabalpur cruise boat capsized, claiming nine lives.
  • Nine deceased, six missing in devastating Madhya Pradesh accident.
  • Actor Sonu Sood urges mandatory life jackets for all.
  • State announces compensation for victims' families.

A devastating cruise boat accident in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has left the nation shaken, after 9 people lost their lives and 6 others went missing. As rescue operations continue on a war footing, reactions are pouring in from across the country. Among those expressing deep concern is actor Sonu Sood, who has called for urgent and strict safety reforms to prevent such tragedies in the future.

ALSO READ: On Maharashtra Day, Adah Sharma Revisits History Of Western State: 'Tear Gas, Lathi Charge, Firing'

Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy Leaves 9 Dead, Several Missing

The heartbreaking incident in Jabalpur has triggered widespread grief and concern. A cruise boat capsized, leading to the death of 9 passengers, while 6 people remain untraceable. Rescue teams are still engaged in intensive search operations to locate the missing individuals.

Initial reports had suggested 4 fatalities, but the confirmed toll has now risen to 9, deepening the shock surrounding the tragedy. So far, 22 passengers have been safely rescued from the site.

Sonu Sood Reacts On Social Media

Expressing his anguish, Sonu Sood took to X (formerly Twitter), recalling earlier incidents and his repeated appeals for stricter safety norms.

He wrote, "A while ago I tweeted about the Bihar boat tragedy, urging life jackets for every passenger. Then came Vrindavan… and now Madhya Pradesh, more lives lost the same way."

Actor’s Strong Appeal For Stricter Safety Rules

In his message, the actor questioned the recurring nature of such incidents and stressed the urgent need for accountability and preventive measures.

He further added, "How many more? It’s time to make it mandatory: no boat should leave without every passenger wearing a life jacket. We also need a govt portal where each trip uploads time-stamped proof of all passengers in life jackets before departure. Only strict accountability can save lives."

ALSO READ: ‘Don’t Say Eighties, I’m Only 80’: Javed Akhtar’s Witty Reply To Aamir Khan Goes Viral

Rescue Operation Continues as State Announces Compensation

Search and rescue efforts are still underway in Jabalpur, with authorities working to trace the remaining missing passengers. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

The incident has once again raised pressing questions about safety standards in water transport and the urgency of implementing non-negotiable preventive measures.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Jabalpur?

A cruise boat capsized in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, resulting in the deaths of 9 people and leaving 6 missing. Rescue operations are ongoing.

What has Sonu Sood said about the incident?

Sonu Sood expressed his anguish and called for mandatory life jackets for all passengers and a government portal to track safety compliance before boat departures.

How many people have been rescued?

So far, 22 passengers have been safely rescued from the site of the cruise boat accident.

What compensation has been announced for the victims' families?

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for each of the deceased's families.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 03:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonu Sood Boat Tragedy MAdhya Pradesh News Jabalpur Cruise Accident
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