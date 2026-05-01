Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Adah Sharma questioned Maharashtra Day's significance online.

She recounted the state's formation through protests, sacrifice.

Sharma highlighted the historical fight for Maharashtra's creation.

Her post evoked pride and emotional tributes online.

Adah Sharma shares a deeply reflective post on Maharashtra Day that quickly grabbed attention online. What began as a simple question soon unfolded into a powerful reminder of the state's turbulent history, stirring curiosity, pride, and conversation.

ALSO READ: ‘Made For Malayalis’ Patriot Hits Cinemas; Mammootty Confirms Dubbed Versions Coming Soon

Adah Sharma Questions Significance Of Maharashtra Day

The actress sparked engagement on her social media by asking a thought-provoking question, “Why is there a holiday on 1st May?”

She then went on to answer it herself, taking her followers back in time to the roots of Maharashtra’s formation.

The History Behind Maharashtra’s Formation

In a detailed narrative, Adah Sharma revisited the emotional and political struggle that led to the creation of Maharashtra. She described the movement in vivid terms, capturing the intensity of public protests and sacrifices made during that period.

“Once there was a time...when a state called Maharashtra...didn't even exist. There was only... Bombay state. The people wanted - Maharashtra with Mumbai! They stepped onto streets...voices were raised...the movement erupted. Samyukta Maharashtra Samiti, It was not a name, it was a storm! Thousands of people gathered at Hutatma Chowk. The police said this is going out of control. The first strike...tear gas! Smoke spread...people scattered... But did the Marathi people stop? No! Then cam ethe second blow, a lathi charge. But the moevement became more intense. And then the order for firing. Bullets were fired and more than a hundered people were martyrs. That very place...is today known as - Hutatma Chowk. From their blood, because of their sacrifice - On May 1st 1960, Maharashtra was born. Remember, Maharashtra is not a gift, Maharashtra was taken, fought for, and won!”

The post mentioned the emotional weight behind Maharashtra Day. It reminded social media users of the sacrifices that shaped the state’s identity.

Social Media Reacts With Pride And Emotion

Adah Sharma’s post drew a wave of reactions from users who praised the sentiment and historical reflection.

One user commented, “Jai Maharashtra! Powerful tribute to the brave fighters who won us our pride.”

Another wrote, “Victory to Maharashtra”.

A third added, “Maharashtra, a prosperous state with sense of justice in society.”

While one user said, “The girl has studied, and progress has been made! Victory to Maharashtra!”

ALSO READ: ‘Don’t Say Eighties, I’m Only 80’: Javed Akhtar’s Witty Reply To Aamir Khan Goes Viral

Adah Sharma’s Work Front

On the professional front, Adah Sharma continues to maintain a steady presence in the industry. She has featured in films such as Hasee Toh Phasee, The Kerala Story, and The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond.

She is now gearing up for her upcoming project Governor: The Silent Saviour, starring Manoj Bajpayee and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar. The film is slated for a theatrical release on June 12, 2026, and is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.