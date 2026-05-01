With Raja Shivaji in Theatres, A Look Back At How Maratha King Killed Afzal Khan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shivaji Maharaj met Afzal Khan at Pratapgad fort.

Khan betrayed Shivaji, attempting to stab him inside hut.

Shivaji countered with 'vagh-nakh', killing Khan swiftly.

Maratha army defeated Bijapur forces, securing victory.

As the movie Raja Shivaji hits theatres today, audiences are once again turning their attention to the legendary life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film brings to screen one of the most defining chapters of Maratha history, blending courage, strategy, and valor. Before watching the cinematic retelling, it is worth revisiting the real story behind the warrior king’s legacy. From historic battles to iconic moments like Pratapgad, let’s understand the history that continues to inspire Shivaji Maharaj’s film adaptations today.

History Behind Shivpratap Din

On 10 November 1659, the fate of a kingdom changed in a few tense moments at the foot of Pratapgad fort. At that time, the 29-year-old Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj took on Afzal Khan, a powerful general of the Bijapur Sultanate, who had come with a huge army to crush the rising Maratha power. The story of that meeting is still remembered every year as Shivpratap Din, a day that celebrates Shivaji’s courage and clever strategy.

The Secret Meeting at Pratapgad

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Afzal Khan met under the pretence of a peaceful talk at a small hut near Pratapgad. Afzal Khan had been sent by the Bijapur power to defeat Shivaji, but instead the two men arranged a face-to-face meeting at the base of the fort. This encounter later became the heart of the Shivpratap Din story.

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Shivaji’s Preparation And Strategy

Shivaji Maharaj came prepared for danger. He wore an iron-laced coat of armour and a metal helmet, while his two bodyguards, Jeeva Mahala and Sambhaji Kavji, stood close by. When Afzal Khan objected to Sambhaji Kavji, Shivaji instructed him to step outside, carefully controlling the situation and reducing potential risk.

The Betrayal Inside the Hut

As the two men stood face to face, Afzal Khan opened his arms as if for a friendly hug. BBC’s account explains that in that moment, Afzal Khan suddenly trapped Shivaji in a deadly grip and attempted to stab him with a dagger.

The Counterattack with Vagh-Nakh

Protected by his hidden armour, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was not fatally injured. He immediately retaliated using his tiger-claw weapon, the “vagh-nakh,” striking back at Afzal Khan in a swift and decisive move that changed the course of the encounter.

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Aftermath and Victory of the Marathas

After the attack, Shivaji Maharaj exited the hut and signalled his soldiers. His forces, already positioned nearby, quickly engaged Afzal Khan’s army. With their leader killed, the Bijapur forces collapsed and fled, marking a major victory for the Maratha kingdom. The event remains a defining moment celebrated as Shivpratap Din in Maharashtra.