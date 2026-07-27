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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesIs Dhanush Entering Politics After Vijay? Viral Chennai Speech Sparks Speculation

Is Dhanush Entering Politics After Vijay? Viral Chennai Speech Sparks Speculation

Did Dhanush hint at entering politics? The actor's appeal for more welfare work has sparked comparisons with Vijay and divided social media.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dhanush's speech at camp sparked political entry speculation.
  • He urged fans to expand welfare beyond cinema gatherings.
  • Speech drew parallels with CM Vijay's political journey.
  • Social media users remain divided over actor's political ambitions.

Actor and director Dhanush delivered a speech on Sunday at a blood donation camp in Chennai which has now fuelled political speculation. His appeal for fans to expand their welfare efforts beyond cinema-related gatherings quickly prompted comparisons with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, whose own political journey began with a strong network of fan clubs. While Dhanush has never indicated any plans to enter electoral politics, his remarks have triggered widespread discussion across social media.

ALSO READ: 'Good That You Will Never Age': Suzanne Bernert Reacts To Richa Chadha's Viral Post On Senior Citizens

Dhanush Urges Fans To Focus On Public Welfare

Speaking at a blood donation camp, the actor talked about the strength of collective action and encouraged supporters to channel that unity into helping people in their local communities.

Addressing those gathered at the event, he said, "So many people are gathered in one place. There’s a great power in this kind of unity. We need to give that unity a purpose. Beyond just audio launches and meetups, we need to engage in even more welfare activities. Understand the needs of the people in your area, the families living around you and help them in whatever way possible. Do whatever help you can for them. I need to feel even prouder of you. I believe you will do it."

Comparisons With Vijay Gather Momentum

Soon after the clip went viral, many users began drawing similarities with Vijay's political journey. Before launching Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam and later becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay had spent years building an extensive fan club network that regularly organised welfare initiatives and community outreach programmes.

Dhanush's speech about expanding welfare activities led many online to wonder whether he was following a similar path, though the actor has not made any announcement regarding politics.

ALSO READ: Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’, After Crossing Rs 200 Cr Worldwide, Has A Show Halted In Chennai - Here’s Why

Social Media Divided Over Political Entry Rumours

The speech quickly generated a wave of reactions on X, with users expressing a wide range of opinions about whether Dhanush should consider entering politics.

One user wrote, "Looks like the queue for politics is getting longer. Everyone seems to think, if Thalapathy Vijay entered politics, why not me?"

Another commented, "Welcome to politics, Dhanush. Tamil Nadu needs educated, disciplined and courageous voices, not just actors chasing power."

A third user posted, "I like Dhanush as actor not as a politician even none of his movie has strong social message delivering justice to people. Dhanush stepping into politics will not be big thing in TN."

Another said, "For some reason, this feels very similar to Vijay's Leo audio launch speech before he stepped into politics."

One social media user stated, "Sorry @dhanushkraja if this for a political entry. We already gave a chance to an actor and voted for him , now he and his troop proved they are not worth of our votes . No chance for a actors anymore. But full support for a movie."

A different user shared, "If Vijay's political victory has inspired another actor to consider politics, I don't see anything wrong with that. Everyone is welcome to enter public life. But every political journey is different, and public trust has to be earned over time. In the end, the people will decide."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Dhanush say that led to political speculation?

Dhanush urged his fans to channel their collective unity into welfare activities beyond cinema events. He encouraged them to help people in their local communities.

Why is Dhanush being compared to Chief Minister Vijay?

Comparisons arose because Chief Minister Vijay's political journey started with extensive fan clubs organizing welfare. Dhanush's recent appeal for fans to expand welfare efforts sparked this.

Has Dhanush announced plans to enter politics?

No, Dhanush has not indicated any plans to enter electoral politics. His remarks merely triggered widespread discussion and speculation on social media.

How has social media reacted to Dhanush's speech?

Social media is divided. Some users see it as a potential political entry similar to Vijay's, while others are wary of actors entering politics.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
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Dhanush Vijay ENtertainment News Raayan
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