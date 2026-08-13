NDA, Opposition MPs Clash In Parliament On Last Day Of Monsoon Session: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Parliament's final day saw heated NDA-Opposition confrontation outside.

Opposition demanded Home Minister's statement on Delhi lathicharge.

NDA targeted Rahul Gandhi over Jharkhand lathicharge incident.

Critics slammed both sides for creating unhealthy parliamentary atmosphere.

The final day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session witnessed another heated face-off between NDA and Opposition MPs on Thursday, with members of both sides coming face-to-face during protests outside the House.

Sloganeering intensified as the rival groups demonstrated against each other, while security personnel stood between them to prevent the confrontation from escalating. The Opposition demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the lathicharge in Delhi and also sought a discussion over alleged theft of donations made to the Ram Temple.

Opposition MPs raised slogans of “Amit Shah, Sadan Mein Aao” (Amit Shah, come to the House) during the protest.

#WATCH | Delhi: Face-off between Opposition and Treasury Benches at the Makar Dwar, as both sides protest on the Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/SN1d4eOb7f — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026

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NDA, Opposition Trade Slogans Over Lathicharge

While the Opposition pressed for Amit Shah’s response over the Delhi lathicharge, NDA MPs raised slogans targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over a lathicharge during a student movement in Jharkhand.

The protests brought members of the two camps together, with security personnel forming a barrier between them as the sloganeering continued.

The confrontation came on the final day of the session, with both sides maintaining their positions on the issues they wanted raised in Parliament.

Priyanka Gandhi, Mahua Moitra Criticise NDA Protest

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said such a scene was being witnessed in Parliament for the first time.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra also criticised the ruling side, saying the government had been “missing” despite being in power for 12 years. She claimed the situation had reached a point where NDA MPs had come down to the staircase to compete with the Opposition.

Congress leader Kirti Azad also attacked Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, saying he had never seen such an ineffective parliamentary affairs minister and questioning, “What is this Kiren Rijiju?”

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Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Opposition

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut accused the Opposition of creating an unhealthy atmosphere in Parliament.

She said Rahul Gandhi had been demanding an answer from the Home Minister, but when the minister was ready to discuss the issue, the Opposition instead insisted on receiving only a response.

Ranaut further claimed that the Opposition had no substantive issue to raise, as the two sides continued their confrontation on the final day of the Monsoon Session.