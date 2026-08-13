Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prakash Raj claimed officials admitted to their mistake.

He alleged officials then denied deletion, changing website status.

BJP Karnataka stated Raj hasn't lived at registered address for years.

Officials confirmed voter ID status was shifted, not permanently deleted.

Prakash Raj, in a video statement, claimed that Bengaluru election officials called him and admitted their “mistake” after his video on the “deletion of his voting rights” from the Bengaluru constituency gained significant traction. He, however, alleged that they later changed their stance and created “drama” to prove him wrong by sending officials to his Bengaluru home with a camera.

He also claimed that the website initially showed the status against his name as “permanently shifted”, but it was changed to “shifted” after his video went viral.

Prakash Raj Claims Officials Admitted ‘Mistake’ Over Call

In his latest video on X, formerly Twitter, the actor claimed that the Election Commission of Karnataka’s website showed his voter ID status as “permanently shifted”, which, according to him, effectively meant that his name had been deleted and that he would have to apply for a new voter ID. However, he alleged that officials called him hours later, admitted to their mistake and said they would correct it.

“A few questions to the Election Commission of Karnataka. Isn’t it true that you had put it on your website that my voter ID was ‘permanently shifted’, which effectively meant it was deleted and that I had to fill Form 6 and apply for a new voter ID? And once I raised the issue and it reached millions of people, within hours, didn’t your officials call me and say that there had been a mistake and that you would correct it? You also requested me to put it on social media that you were correcting it. I have all the call records,” he claimed in the video.

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He further alleged that, by the evening, the Election Commission had changed the status to “shifted” and told the press that the claim regarding the deletion of his name was false.

“And then, by evening, you called a press meet, changed ‘permanently shifted’ to ‘shifted’ on your website and told the press that it was actually ‘shifted’, we did a mahazar and that the claim about deletion was a lie. You are telling a lie. You have told a lie,” he added.

The 61-year-old also claimed that officials sent a BLO to his old address at around 8:30 pm with a camera and recorded a video to prove him wrong.

“And then you sent your BLO to my old address with a camera, called the neighbours and created this natak and drama, claiming that you had conducted the mahazar after the issue had already gone out of hand. You then sent it to your media and BJP handles, and they started jumping around, saying that Prakash Raj was wrong.”

Fraand … You can’t abuse the DIGNITY of a CITIZEN #justasking pic.twitter.com/GyUvheAHO5 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 13, 2026

He went on to question whether the Election Commission would treat a common citizen in the same manner, adding that despite being a celebrity, he was equal to every other citizen when it came to voting rights.

“I am a celebrity because of my work. But as a citizen, I am equal to every other citizen. This fight is about the dignity of a citizen, asking us to stand in queues,” he said, before adding that he would release more videos and clarifications and also hold a major press conference.

ALSO READ| Prakash Raj Says Name Dropped From Voter List In Bengaluru; Asks, ‘Kya Kya Kaagaz Dikhana Padega?’

“And you, my friend, come once every five years to beg for votes because you know citizens have the right to vote. And now, you want those same citizens to stand in a queue and beg for their vote to be reinstated. What drama is this? What politics is this? What agenda is this? Just asking,” he concluded.

What Is The Issue?

The actor, on Tuesday, claimed that his name had been dropped from the voter list in the Bengaluru constituency - the same constituency from which he had contested an election as an MP candidate.

In the video, he said, “Dear friends, I want to share a joke with you. I am one of the 65 lakh voters whose voting right has been deleted from Bengaluru constituency after SIR,” before calling the entire incident a “nice joke”.

“I was born in this constituency, I lived in this constituency. I had my school and college [and] theatre. And for your kind information, I was an MP candidate of this constituency too,” he further said.

Taking a swipe at the government, Raj questioned what documents he would have to produce to get his name back on the voter list, asking, “Kya kya kaagaz dikhana padega to get back my voter ID?”

Towards the end, he said that the government may exercise its power to deny voting rights to a select few people whom, he claimed, they believe will not vote for them. He then questioned whether the same government could stop citizens from bringing it down.

Prakash Raj’s Voter-Deletion Claim False: BJP Karnataka

Following this, BJP Karnataka released a video showing BLOs outside his Bengaluru residence. In the clip, his neighbour can be heard telling the team that the actor has not resided at the property for the past four years.

BJP Karnataka further said that Raj’s name was present on the electoral roll when the data was frozen for the SIR exercise. However, it claimed that BLO verification found that he had shifted from the address mentioned on his voter ID and was no longer residing there.

The party further claimed that, following the actor’s own admission that he no longer lived at the address mentioned on his voter ID, officials clarified that he could register or update his voter details at his current residence through Form 6.

“Before accusing the Election Commission of deleting votes, shouldn’t public figures first verify the facts and ensure their own electoral details are updated? Facts matter. Electoral rolls cannot be maintained on outdated residential addresses,” BJP Karnataka further said.

Karnataka’s draft electoral roll for the Special Intensive Revision, or SIR, will now be released on August 24 and the final roll is scheduled to be published on October 27, according to a revised schedule issued by the Chief Electoral Officer’s office.