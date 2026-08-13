‘I Am Hafiz Saeed’s Slave’: Former Pakistan Minister Draws Flak Over Remarks, Threatens India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former Pakistan minister Sheikh Rasheed appeared with identified LeT figures.

Rasheed praised Hafiz Saeed, calling himself his

He also made inflammatory remarks, threatening India's destruction.

Former Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has come under fire after appearing at a public event alongside individuals identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) figures, praising the banned outfit’s chief Hafiz Saeed and making inflammatory remarks against India.

A video from the event shows Rasheed sharing the stage with Khalid Masood Sandhu, identified as a senior LeT commander and president of the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), and Qari Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, described as a member of the terror group’s central advisory committee.

During his address, Rasheed openly expressed his support for Saeed and made several remarks praising the jailed LeT chief.

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Sheikh Rasheed Praises Hafiz Saeed At Public Event

In the video, Rasheed is heard saying, “Main Hafiz sahab ka ghulam hu,” which translates to “I am a slave of Hafiz Saeed.”

Rasheed also claimed that Saeed’s phone number had appeared on his phone while he was in the United States, after which he was expelled from the country.

He went on to reiterate his support for Saeed and the organisation, declaring, “We are with Pakistan, with Hafiz Saeed.”

Former Minister Makes Inflammatory Remarks Against India

Rasheed also made inflammatory statements targeting India during the gathering.

He claimed that Allah would destroy India if the country “even looks towards Pakistan”. He further said, “No birds will chirp in India, nor will bells ring in a temple,” while claiming that nothing would happen in India that went against Pakistan.

The remarks have drawn attention because of the former minister’s appearance alongside individuals identified as members or associates of LeT, a banned terrorist organisation.

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Rasheed Served As Interior Minister Under Imran Khan

Rasheed served as Pakistan’s Interior Minister in the government led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan from 2020 to 2022.

He is also the founder and leader of the Awami Muslim League.

His appearance at the event and comments praising Hafiz Saeed come against the backdrop of longstanding international scrutiny of LeT and its leadership.