Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed is Pakistan's former Interior Minister. He is in the news for appearing at an event with Lashkar-e-Taiba figures and praising the banned outfit's chief, Hafiz Saeed.
‘I Am Hafiz Saeed’s Slave’: Former Pakistan Minister Draws Flak Over Remarks, Threatens India
Former Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has faced criticism after appearing at a public event alongside figures identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) members.
- Former Pakistan minister Sheikh Rasheed appeared with identified LeT figures.
- Rasheed praised Hafiz Saeed, calling himself his
- He also made inflammatory remarks, threatening India's destruction.
Former Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has come under fire after appearing at a public event alongside individuals identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) figures, praising the banned outfit’s chief Hafiz Saeed and making inflammatory remarks against India.
A video from the event shows Rasheed sharing the stage with Khalid Masood Sandhu, identified as a senior LeT commander and president of the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), and Qari Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, described as a member of the terror group’s central advisory committee.
During his address, Rasheed openly expressed his support for Saeed and made several remarks praising the jailed LeT chief.
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Sheikh Rasheed Praises Hafiz Saeed At Public Event
In the video, Rasheed is heard saying, “Main Hafiz sahab ka ghulam hu,” which translates to “I am a slave of Hafiz Saeed.”
Rasheed also claimed that Saeed’s phone number had appeared on his phone while he was in the United States, after which he was expelled from the country.
He went on to reiterate his support for Saeed and the organisation, declaring, “We are with Pakistan, with Hafiz Saeed.”
Former Minister Makes Inflammatory Remarks Against India
Rasheed also made inflammatory statements targeting India during the gathering.
He claimed that Allah would destroy India if the country “even looks towards Pakistan”. He further said, “No birds will chirp in India, nor will bells ring in a temple,” while claiming that nothing would happen in India that went against Pakistan.
The remarks have drawn attention because of the former minister’s appearance alongside individuals identified as members or associates of LeT, a banned terrorist organisation.
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Rasheed Served As Interior Minister Under Imran Khan
Rasheed served as Pakistan’s Interior Minister in the government led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan from 2020 to 2022.
He is also the founder and leader of the Awami Muslim League.
His appearance at the event and comments praising Hafiz Saeed come against the backdrop of longstanding international scrutiny of LeT and its leadership.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and why is he currently in the news?
What controversial statements did Sheikh Rasheed make at the event?
Rasheed praised Hafiz Saeed, stating,
Who were the other notable figures present with Sheikh Rasheed at the event?
Rasheed shared the stage with Khalid Masood Sandhu, identified as a senior LeT commander, and Qari Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, a member of the terror group’s central advisory committee.
What is Sheikh Rasheed's past political role?
Sheikh Rasheed served as Pakistan's Interior Minister under former Prime Minister Imran Khan from 2020 to 2022. He is also the founder and leader of the Awami Muslim League.