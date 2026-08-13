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English NewsNewsIndiaActivist Devendra Mahto Seeks Civil Surgeon's Nod To Return From Hospital To Ranchi Protest Site

Activist Devendra Mahto Seeks Civil Surgeon's Nod To Return From Hospital To Ranchi Protest Site

Devendra Mahto Jharkhand Student Protest: 11 days into his hunger strike, JLKM leader seeks permission to leave hospital and rejoin students protesting alleged recruitment exam irregularities.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 09:22 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • JLKM chief Devendra Mahto hospitalized, 11th day of hunger strike.
  • Mahto seeks permission to leave hospital, rejoin student protest.
  • Protest against alleged recruitment exam irregularities continues for 19 days.

Devendra Mahto Jharkhand Student Protest: Eleven days into his hunger strike, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) chief Devendra Mahto has sought permission to leave Ranchi's Sadar Hospital and return to the protest venue, despite continuing to undergo medical treatment. Mahto was admitted to the hospital on Monday after his health deteriorated during a march by protesting students towards the Jharkhand Assembly. The JLKM leader has now written to Ranchi's civil surgeon, requesting approval to return to Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, where the agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations is continuing.

Mahto Says His Commitment To Protest Remains Unshaken

Although doctors are treating him in hospital, Mahto has continued to remain involved with the movement. The protest, led largely by students and young job aspirants, has entered its 19th day and centres on allegations concerning the conduct and management of recruitment examinations in Jharkhand.

In his letter to the civil surgeon, Mahto expressed his desire to be physically present among the protesters. He has maintained that the agitation is closely tied to the interests and future of the students taking part in it.

The JLKM leader also shared details of his request on social media, reiterating that his hospitalisation had not weakened his connection with the movement.

"Today, I wrote a letter to the civil surgeon seeking permission to go to the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, the protest site. My body is undergoing treatment on the hospital bed, but my soul is at the satyagraha site where students and youth are engaged in a just struggle for their future," JLKM said. 

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Hunger Strike Enters Eleventh Day Amid Student Agitation

Mahto's request comes as his hunger strike enters its 11th day. His hospitalisation followed a deterioration in his condition while he was participating in a student-led march towards the state Assembly.

The latest development highlights the intensity of the ongoing recruitment examination dispute, with protesters continuing to press for accountability over what they allege are irregularities in the examination process.

Mahto's decision to seek a return to the protest venue also underscores the political significance he has attached to the student movement. While he remains under medical supervision, his communication with supporters has continued.

From Student Activism To Electoral Politics

Mahto's involvement in student and public movements predates the current agitation. His political activities have been closely associated with issues concerning students and young people in Jharkhand, with his activism extending for more than a year before the present protest.

His academic background also includes several areas connected to Jharkhand's linguistic and cultural landscape. In 2020, he completed postgraduate studies at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University in Ranchi, securing first-division degrees in Sanskrit, Kurmali, and Tribal and Regional Languages. He also holds a Bachelor of Education degree from Hazaribagh.

Mahto has subsequently entered electoral politics on two occasions. He contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election as an Independent candidate from Ranchi, according to My Neta records. Later that year, he fought the Jharkhand Assembly election from Silli as a JLKM candidate.

Protest Over Recruitment Exams Remains In Focus

The ongoing demonstration has kept alleged recruitment examination irregularities at the centre of public attention. Students and young job seekers participating in the agitation have continued to seek action and accountability over their concerns.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Devendra Mahto admitted to the hospital?

Devendra Mahto was admitted to Ranchi's Sadar Hospital after his health deteriorated during a march. He has been on a hunger strike for eleven days as part of the student protest.

What is Devendra Mahto requesting from the hospital?

He has written to the civil surgeon, requesting permission to leave the hospital and return to the protest venue. Mahto expressed his desire to be physically present among the protesters at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.

What is the main issue behind the ongoing protest?

The protest, largely led by students and job aspirants, focuses on alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand. Protesters are demanding accountability and action regarding these concerns.

How long has the student agitation been going on?

The student-led agitation over recruitment examination irregularities has entered its 19th day. Devendra Mahto's hunger strike, which is part of this movement, has lasted eleven days.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Aug 2026 09:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jharkhand Devendra Mahto Devendra Mahto Hunger Strike
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