Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom JLKM chief Devendra Mahto hospitalized, 11th day of hunger strike.

Mahto seeks permission to leave hospital, rejoin student protest.

Protest against alleged recruitment exam irregularities continues for 19 days.

Devendra Mahto Jharkhand Student Protest: Eleven days into his hunger strike, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) chief Devendra Mahto has sought permission to leave Ranchi's Sadar Hospital and return to the protest venue, despite continuing to undergo medical treatment. Mahto was admitted to the hospital on Monday after his health deteriorated during a march by protesting students towards the Jharkhand Assembly. The JLKM leader has now written to Ranchi's civil surgeon, requesting approval to return to Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, where the agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations is continuing.

Mahto Says His Commitment To Protest Remains Unshaken

Although doctors are treating him in hospital, Mahto has continued to remain involved with the movement. The protest, led largely by students and young job aspirants, has entered its 19th day and centres on allegations concerning the conduct and management of recruitment examinations in Jharkhand.

In his letter to the civil surgeon, Mahto expressed his desire to be physically present among the protesters. He has maintained that the agitation is closely tied to the interests and future of the students taking part in it.

The JLKM leader also shared details of his request on social media, reiterating that his hospitalisation had not weakened his connection with the movement.

"Today, I wrote a letter to the civil surgeon seeking permission to go to the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, the protest site. My body is undergoing treatment on the hospital bed, but my soul is at the satyagraha site where students and youth are engaged in a just struggle for their future," JLKM said.

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Hunger Strike Enters Eleventh Day Amid Student Agitation

Mahto's request comes as his hunger strike enters its 11th day. His hospitalisation followed a deterioration in his condition while he was participating in a student-led march towards the state Assembly.

The latest development highlights the intensity of the ongoing recruitment examination dispute, with protesters continuing to press for accountability over what they allege are irregularities in the examination process.

Mahto's decision to seek a return to the protest venue also underscores the political significance he has attached to the student movement. While he remains under medical supervision, his communication with supporters has continued.

From Student Activism To Electoral Politics

Mahto's involvement in student and public movements predates the current agitation. His political activities have been closely associated with issues concerning students and young people in Jharkhand, with his activism extending for more than a year before the present protest.

His academic background also includes several areas connected to Jharkhand's linguistic and cultural landscape. In 2020, he completed postgraduate studies at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University in Ranchi, securing first-division degrees in Sanskrit, Kurmali, and Tribal and Regional Languages. He also holds a Bachelor of Education degree from Hazaribagh.

Mahto has subsequently entered electoral politics on two occasions. He contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election as an Independent candidate from Ranchi, according to My Neta records. Later that year, he fought the Jharkhand Assembly election from Silli as a JLKM candidate.

Protest Over Recruitment Exams Remains In Focus

The ongoing demonstration has kept alleged recruitment examination irregularities at the centre of public attention. Students and young job seekers participating in the agitation have continued to seek action and accountability over their concerns.